Arezzo vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2022

Arezzo will face Fiorentina at the Stadio Città di Arezzo on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two Italian sides.

The home team have had a largely solid campaign and are now pushing for a return to the third tier. They, however, suffered a shock 3-0 defeat to struggling Ostia Mare in their last league outing and will be looking to bounce back this week.

Arezzo will face league leaders Pianese on their return to competitive action next month and will be looking to begin their preparations this week.

Fiorentina have had mixed results this season but hit a good patch just before the international break. They suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to defending champions AC Milan in their last Serie A game before the break and looked set to come away with a point before Nikola Milenkovic scored a late own goal.

Thursday's match will mark the visitors' final game of 2022 and they will now be looking to close out the year on a positive note.

Arezzo vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Arezzo and Fiorentina. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in a friendly clash back in 2018, which the Viola won 2-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Four of Fiorentina's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

Arezzo have picked up 13 points on home turf in the league this season, the joint-second highest in the Italian fourth tier.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Serie D so far this season with a concession tally of just eight.

The Viola have conceded 20 league goals this season, the second-highest of all the teams in the top half of the Serie A standings.

Arezzo vs Fiorentina Prediction

Arezzo's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just once on home turf this season and will hope to maximize their home advantage on Thursday.

Fiorentina also saw their five-game winning streak come to an end last time out. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should, however, see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Arezzo 1-3 Fiorentina

Arezzo vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the hosts' last five matches)

