ARG vs BRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Copa America Match - July 10th, 2021

Argentina play one of the most important matches in their recent history this weekend as they take on arch-rivals Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players at their disposal and will need to be at their best to lift the trophy this weekend.

Brazil have been a juggernaut under Tite in recent years and started the tournament as favourites. The Selecao have a balanced team but have been troubled by some of their South American counterparts in recent weeks.

Argentina, on the other hand, have excelled in Copa America 2021 but were given a run for the money by Colombia last week. Lionel Scaloni has built a formidable side in recent years and the Albiceleste's unbeaten streak holds them in good stead going into this fixture.

ARGENTINA VS. BRAZIL IN THE COPA AMERICA FINAL.



Messi and Neymar meet again 🇦🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rXTBvikDfi — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2021

Squads to choose from

Argentina (ARG)

Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani; Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel; Marcos Acuna, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe; Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Predicted Playing XIs

Argentina (ARG)

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul; Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez; Sergio Aguero

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, Neymar; Roberto Firmino

Match Details

Match: Argentina (ARG) vs Brazil (BRA), Copa America 2021 Final

Date: 11th July 2021 at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Maracana Stadium

The last time Brazil ‘s Neymar faced Argentina - he was unplayable. He comes up against Messi in the Copa America final tonight. 🔥#CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/A7rrDDmVE3 — E (@iamOkon) July 10, 2021

Argentina (ARG) vs Brazil (BRA) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With four goals and five assists in five games, Lionel Messi has been the best player Copa America 2021 and is an excellent captaincy choice going into this game. Neymar has also played a talismanic role for Brazil and will lead his side's attack this weekend.

While both sides have struggled with their full-backs in recent years, Marcos Acuna has stepped up admirably for Argentina over the past month. Marquinhos and Thiago Silva will make up the core of Brazil's defence and will have their work cut out for them against the likes of Messi and Lautaro Martinez.

Rodrigo De Paul has been a revelation for Argentina in Copa America 2021 and his ability to bear some of the creative burden has been pivotal to Lionel Messi's form. Lucas Paqueta has been Brazil's surprise package and is perfectly capable of a decisive goal or a defence-splitting pass.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players backing a Neymar masterclass and a subsequent victory for Brazil.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Emiliano Martinez; Marcos Acuna, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Nicolas Otamendi; Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Alejandro Gomez, Neymar (VC), Lionel Messi (C)

Captain: Lionel Messi (ARG), Vice-Captain: Neymar (BRA)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Emiliano Martinez; Marcos Acuna, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Nicolas Otamendi; Giovani Lo Celso, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Richarlison, Neymar (VC), Lionel Messi (C)

Captain: Neymar (BRA), Vice-Captain: Lionel Messi (ARG)

