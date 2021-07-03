ARG vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Copa America Match - July 3rd, 2021

Argentina are back in action in Copa America 2021 as they play their first knock-out fixture against Ecuador at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on Saturday. Argentina are only three victories away from lifting the coveted trophy and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Ecuador have had their issues in Copa America this year but have managed to hold their own against the likes of Brazil. The Ecuadorians do not have a good recent record against Argentina and will have to play out of their skins in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, are on an impressive unbeaten streak under Lionel Scaloni and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this year. La Albicelest have a host of excellent players at their disposal and will need to be ruthless for the remainder of the month.

Squads to choose from

Argentina (ARG)

Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani; Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel; Marcos Acuna, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Ecuador (ECU)

Alexander Dominguez, Pedro Ortiz, Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Fernando Leon, Mario Pineida, Felix Torres; Alan Franco, Jhegson Sebastian Mendez Carabali, Carlos Gruezo, Ayrton Eduar Preciado Garcia, Damian Diaz, Dixon Arroyo, Juan Cazares, Christian Noboa; Enner Valencia, Angel Israel Mena Delgado, Michael Steveen Estrada Martinez, Jordy Caicedo, Fidel Martinez

Predicted Playing XIs

Argentina (ARG)

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez; Sergio Aguero

Ecuador (ECU)

Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Diego Palacios, Robert Arboleda, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupinan; Angel Mena, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Ayrton Preciado; Enner Valencia

Match Details

Match: Argentina (ARG) vs Ecuador (ECU), Copa America 2021 Quarterfinal match

Date: 4th July 2021 at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico, Goiania

Argentina (ARG) vs Ecuador (ECU) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Argentina have some of the most lethal attacking players in Copa America 2021 and hold the upper hand going into this match. Lionel Messi came into his own with a brace against Bolivia last week and his record against Ecuador makes him the ideal captaincy choice for this match.

Alejandro Gomez was exceptional last week and his creativity could serve Argentina well in this match. Angel Di Maria has also recovered his fitness and is likely to start this game.

Ayrton Preciado and Moises Caicedo are the primary creative outlets for Ecuador and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Pervis Estupinan has plenty of experience against the big La Liga names in Argentina and will have to play a key role this weekend.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 backs Ecuador to put up much more of a fight against Argentina.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Hernan Galindez; Pervis Estupinan, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Otamendi; Angel Mena, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria; Ayrton Preciado, Alejandro Gomez (VC), Lionel Messi (C)

Captain: Lionel Messi (ARG), Vice-Captain: Alejandro Gomez (ARG)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Hernan Galindez; Pervis Estupinan, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Robert Arboleda; Angel Mena, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria; Ayrton Preciado (VC), Alejandro Gomez, Lionel Messi (C)

Captain: Lionel Messi (ARG), Vice-Captain: Ayrton Preciado (ECU)

