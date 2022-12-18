ARG vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's World Cup Final - December 18th, 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup ends on a crescendo this weekend as France take on Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on winning this game.

Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986 and will need to take one final step to end their drought. Lionel Messi is set to play his final World Cup game this week and will look to end his incredible swansong on a high note.

France have an impeccable squad at their disposal and are the reigning World Cup champions at the moment. Les Bleus have been plagued by illness at the competition and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Argentina (ARG)

Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola; Theo Hernandez, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upanecano, Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Axel Disasi, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba; Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga, Kingsley Coman, Youssouf Fofana, Jordan Veretout, Mateo Guendouzi; Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Julian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muan

France (FRA)

Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani; Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Juan Foyth; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Alejandro Gomez, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa

Predicted Playing XIs

Argentina (ARG)

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

France (FRA)

Hugo Lloris; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Match Details

Match: Match: Argentina (ARG) vs France (FRA), 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Date: 18th December 2022 at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Doha

Argentina (ARG) vs France (FRA) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have dominated the discourse ahead of this game and will be the first names on the teamsheet in the final. Antoine Griezmann has been the beating heart of his team and could potentially play a decisive role in this fixture.

Theo Hernandez, Nahuel Molina, and Marcos Acuna have played leading roles in their teams' attacking play. Tchouameni has also been a revelation this month and could make a difference in this fixture.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Enzo Fernandez, Antoine Griezmann; Lionel Messi (C), Kylian Mbappe (VC), Julian Alvarez

Captain: Lionel Messi (C), Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe (VC)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez; Leandro Paredes, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele; Kylian Mbappe (C), Lionel Messi (VC)

Captain: Lionel Messi (C), Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe (VC)

