Argentina 0-0 Brazil: 5 hits and flops as arch-rivals play out a tense but entertaining draw | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

South American behemoths Argentina and Brazil played out a goalless stalemate at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Argentina needed a win to officially confirm their place at the Qatar showpiece, but a defeat for Chile later in the day meant they're now through, regardless.

La Albiceleste were the more dominant side in the first half although Brazil upped the ante after the break. However, some missed chances at both ends kept both sides from finding a breakthrough.

Brazil, in particular, would be frustrated as they saw two gilt-edged chances go waste from Vinicius Junior. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, saw a thunderous effort saved by Alisson.

B/R Football @brfootball Argentina's 0-0 draw with Brazil had it all:



▪️ 41 combined fouls

▪️ Seven total yellow cards

▪️ A possible red card on Otamendi from elbowing Raphinha in the face

▪️ A successful rainbow flick from Vinícius Júnior Argentina's 0-0 draw with Brazil had it all: ▪️ 41 combined fouls ▪️ Seven total yellow cards ▪️ A possible red card on Otamendi from elbowing Raphinha in the face ▪️ A successful rainbow flick from Vinícius Júnior https://t.co/aHvUiTSREK

The game was also quite physical with many rough challenges flying in from both sides But the draw maintained their respective unbeaten runs in the campaign. Brazil are still at the top with 35 points from 13 games, while Argentina are a close second with 29.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Fabinho (Brazil)

Brazil's 'lighthouse' at his best again

In a rough and fiercely-fought game like this, you need a robust and physical player in midfield who can brave it all and help take control of the match. For Brazil, Fabinho was that player.

The Liverpool star looked solid all throughout and put in a terrific shift in the center of the park. A battering ram of a player, he was key to breaking down Argentina's movements with crunch tackles.

He also read the game brilliantly, closing down angles to shoot and even threw his body on the line in an effort to block shots.

Given all the dirty work he did, Fabinho inevitably went into the referee's books late on for fouling Rodrigo De Paul. Nevertheless, the ex-Real Madrid player was all over the pitch last night; a thorn in Argentina's face with his directness and doggedness.

Flop: Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

The striker hasn't scored for his club and country for over a month!

With no Sergio Aguero around, Lautaro Martinez is the only natural striker in the squad, but when he too doesn't show up, Argentina are left gasping for goals.

In yet another poor game for the Inter Milan ace, he struggled to impose himself in the match and got just 15 touches of the ball.

Toto @tototweeted Lautaro Martinez getting substituted in back to back matches for his underwhelming displays isn't that bad. The problem here is we don't have another natural striker to replace him with. Our coach chose not to give a chance for the Serie A player of the month. So... Lautaro Martinez getting substituted in back to back matches for his underwhelming displays isn't that bad. The problem here is we don't have another natural striker to replace him with. Our coach chose not to give a chance for the Serie A player of the month. So...

In fact, Martinez completed only three passes, and had one shot blocked and was hence duly taken off at the break.

He has struck five times for Argentina in these qualifiers, second only to Messi in the squad, but Martinez needs to add a ruthless streak to his game to be truly considered among the best.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava