Argentina 1-0 Brazil: 5 hits and flops as Lionel Messi finally wins an international trophy | Copa America 2021

Argentina beat defending champions Brazil 1-0 in the finals of the Copa America 2021 to end their long wait for an international trophy.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match as Argentina became CONMEBOL champions for the first time since 1993.

The match was evenly fought until a mistake from Renan Lodi allowed Di Maria to latch onto a beautiful cross from Rodrigo De Paul and fire home the opener.

Richarlison appeared to have restored parity for Brazil early in the second-half but was ruled out after the player was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Neymar also came close soon after, but his shot was emphatically blocked by Emiliano Martinez as the Selecao piled on the pressure late on with the PSG star creating a lot of chances.

However, Lionel Scaloni's men weathered the late storm and were crowned Copa champions, as Lionel Messi finally got his hands on a major international title with Argentina.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina)

De Paul played his heart out today for Argentina

In a major final like this, you'd expect top stars like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, or even Alejandro Gomez, to come out as the best performers. Rodrigo De Paul, though, tore the script apart to emerge as Argentina's star of the match.

He absolutely bossed the midfield, combining technical excellence with athleticism to leave Brazil in knots, whilst also finding Di Maria with an exquisite cross over the top for arguably the best assist of the competition.

Rodrigo De Paul's Copa América final by numbers:



100% shot accuracy

58 touches

11 duels won

6 fouls won

4 tackles made

1 interception

1 Big Chance created

1 assist



He covered every blade of grass. 👏

And it wasn't just the attack where he made an impression - De Paul tracked back when the Selecao pushed forward in search of an equalizer, closing down his side of the pitch to quell dangers, or jumping into tackles to impede their movements, completing all four of his attempts too.

Di Maria may have won the 'man of the match' award but De Paul was deserving of it too.

Flop: Fred (Brazil)

Fred was taken off at half-time for picking up a yellow

Going into the finals, Fred played every game for Brazil barring the dead rubber against Ecuador in their final group fixture, albeit to mixed results. The Manchester United star had only impressed in bits and parts - one assist in Peru thrashing a particular highlight - but produced another stinker today.

He went into the books as early as the third minute to catch Montiel with a late challenge and never recovered thereafter, struggling to gain possession and being outpaced by his Argentina counterparts.

Fred made one excellent tackle in the 18th minute when La Albiceleste looked to build attack with a series of passes, but that was the only bright moment in the 45 minutes he lasted, making zero interceptions, zero clearances, and winning zero duels during that period.

