Argentina 1-0 Paraguay: Player Ratings as Otamendi's early goal is enough for La Albiceleste to secure victory | World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, October 13.

La Albiceleste entered this contest on the back of a six-game winning streak following their triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their last outing was a comfortable 3-0 win over Bolivia as three different players scored.

Lionel Scaloni fielded a strong lineup for the game as Lionel Messi started on the bench.

Argentina started the game on the front foot and won an early corner on the left side. Rodrigo de Paul stepped up to take it and took a while before delivering the ball into the box. His long pass to the far post was met by Nicolas Otamendi as he scored an acrobatic goal to put his team 1-0 up in the third minute.

La Albiceleste dominated possession of the ball in the first period as Paraguay struggled to get a foothold in the game. The hosts kept the ball for 74% of the first period, attempting 10 shots with four on target.

Paraguay attempted two shots but neither were on target as they trailed 1-0 at the interval.

Argentina looked to maintain their lead as they kept the ball for 76% of the second period. However, they seemed to lose composure in key moments in front of goal as none of their five attempts were on target.

Both managers made substitutions at regular intervals with hopes of altering the course of the game. Paraguay had to wait until late in the second half for their first shot on target, but Ramon Sosa's attempt did not trouble Emi Martinez in goal.

The hosts secured a 1-0 win, and on that note let's take a look at their player ratings.

Argentina Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 6.5/10

Martinez was called upon for just one save in the second half as he kept a relatively simple clean sheet.

Nahuel Molina - 7.5/10

Molina had a good game on the right flank as he spent most of the time hugging the toucline, with the occasional runs infield. He won four duels and made three tackles. Molina also played three key passes.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

Romero was solid in defense, winning six duels and making one interception. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy.

Nicolas Otamendi - 8/10

Otamendi was the hero for Argentina, scoring a delightful goal in the third minute to send the home crowd into raptures.

He won seven duels, making two blocks and one interception. Otamendi completed 106 passes with 95% accuracy.

Nicolas Tagliafico - 7.5/10

Tagliafico had a solid game on the left flank, helping his team preserve their early lead throughout. He won five duels and made four interceptions, and also played two long balls.

Rodrigo de Paul - 8/10

De Paul put in a great performance in the middle of the park for Argentina, providing the assist for their early goal from a corner. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including four key passes, three crosses and two long balls. De Paul also won nine duels.

Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Fernandez was booked early in the game but kept his composure and had a decent outing. He won four duels and played one key pass.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Mac Allister passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including one key pass and four long balls. He also won seven duels.

Nicolas Gonzalez - 7/10

Gonzalez had a good game on the right flank and was subbed off late in the game.

Lautaro Martinez - 6.5/10

Martinez played the entire duration of the game for Argentina but managed just two shots, neither of which were on target.

Julian Alvarez - 7/10

Alvarez had a good game as he popped up in several key areas and passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won three duels.

Substitutes

Lionel Messi - 6.5/10

Messi came on in the 53rd minute but could not make an impact on the proceedings as none of his three shots were on target.

Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso & Lucas Ocampos - N/A

The trio came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.