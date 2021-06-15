Argentina 1-1 Chile: 5 talking points as Eduardo Vargas cancels Lionel Messi's awe-inspiring free-kick in damp Group A opener | Copa America 2021

Argentina and Chile shared the spoils again in a drab 1-1 draw in the opening game of Group A in Copa America 2021.

Lionel Messi put the Sky Blues ahead with a wonderful free-kick before Eduardo Vargas equalized from a rebound off Arturo Vidal's missed penalty.

Having clashed in a World Cup qualifying game just over 10 days ago, the sides were expected to perform better than on that day, which yielded a dull stalemate of the same scoreline. But neither of the South American heavyweights really rose to the challenge.

Argentina Vs. Chile in Copa America has officially gone WILD 😲



- VAR confirms Chile penalty

- Emi Martinez saves Arturo Vidal's penalty

- Chile's Eduardo Vargas heads home the rebound

- Another VAR check

- Goal given



1-1 with 30' left pic.twitter.com/QQ2Z21wRzO — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) June 14, 2021

Messi lifted a superb free-kick 33 minutes into the match which provided a moment to savor in an otherwise cagey opening stanza, before Chile's penalty incident sparked some life back into the game.

Nicolas Tagliafico brought down Vidal inside the box for which the referee awarded a penalty to Chile after consulting the pitchside monitor. The Inter Milan star stepped up to take it but saw his poor attempt parried across the crossbar, though Eduardo Vargas showed quick steps to pounce on the rebound and nodded the ball home.

Once again, the match official had to make a VAR check and La Roja were level.

With few clear-cut chances at either end, the game unsurprisingly ended with no change in the scoreline as Argentina and Chile settled for a point each.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#1 Messi's free-kick caps his fine start to Copa 2021

Messi scored a breath-taking free-kick for Argentina

Lionel Messi demonstrated his free-kick prowess with a fine strike which gave Argentina the lead in the match.

Executing his trademark style in deadball situations, the Barcelona ace whipped a wonderful shot from his magical left foot that saw the ball swing into the top bin, leaving Claudio Bravo clutching on air.

🔎 | FOCUS



Lionel Messi vs Chile:



👌 65 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🥅 7 shots/3 on target

🎯 1 big ch. created

🔑 4 key passes

🔭 3/4 acc. long balls

👟 30/38 acc. passes

💨 2/3 succ. dribbles

⚔️ 5/10 ground duels won

📈 8.4 SofaScore rating



He is our man of the match! 💫#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Qm16nlxdxp — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) June 14, 2021

Although it wasn't enough to give his side a victory on the first matchday, it was a good start to his campaign on a personal level. He ended his long-wait for a non-penalty goal and opened his account in the Copa earlier than in any of the previous three editions.

Could this be the year when Messi finally lifts his first international trophy?

#2 Chile level proceedings in the most Chilean way possible

Chile somehow stole a pojt off Argentina despite a below-par display

Chile, like in their World Cup qualifying game to Argentina 10 days ago, found themselves trailing early in the game. However, like on that night in Santiago del Estero, they managed to claw their way back into the match, and in a way that perfectly signified this Chilean side.

La Roja won a dubious penalty early on in the second-half and veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal stepped up to take it. His attempt was horrific, with Emiliano Martinez tipping it onto the crossbar, but Vargas quickly popped up with a rebound header to restore parity.

Clumsy and fortuitous, just like their overall performance tonight.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava