Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: 5 Talking Points as Lionel Messi's penalty goes in vain after second-half Saudi fightback | 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, November 22.

La Albiceleste entered this game on the back of five wins in as many games, scoring an incredible 18 goals without reply. With both their attackers and defenders in fine form, Argentina were strong favorites to win this game.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, entered the contest on the back of two wins, two draws, and one loss. They were hammered 5-0 in their World Cup opener against the hosts Russia in 2018 and were looking to make a better start this time around.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni fielded a strong lineup as he looked to guide the home team to a comfortable win.

Argentina enjoyed a strong start to the game and looked more threatening than Saudi Arabia in the opening exchanges. Leandro Paredes was fouled in the box and they were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute. Skipper Lionel Messi stepped up and scored with ease.

Saudi Arabia were then on the back foot for most of the first period as Argentina kept 63% possession. They somehow made it to the interval unscathed after falling a goal behind. Lautaro Martinez and Messi both had goals disallowed as the home team kept pushing to score.

Argentina led Saudi Arabia 1-0 at the break.

Saudi Arabia looked a different side as they came out for the second half with all guns blazing. Saleh Al-Shehri scored the equalizer just three minutes after the restart following an assist from Firas Al-Buraikan. Salem Al-Dawsari then did the unthinkable and put his side ahead after 53 minutes with a brilliant finish.

Argentina tried to put together a string of passes to make their way towards the opponent's goal but struggled. They kept 75% possession of the ball and fired 10 shots at goal, with four on target. However, La Albiceleste were unable to break down Saudi Arabia's defense.

The away team held on to secure one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from this game.

#5. Lionel Messi led his team to a bright start to the game

Argentina looked sharp from the get-go and were even awarded a penalty just nine minutes into the game. Leandro Paredes was fouled in the area with the slightest of touches and the referee made up his mind following a review on the VAR monitor. However, it was one of the softer penalty calls one will see during a match at this level.

Messi stepped up and scored but also had a goal disallowed shortly after. Lautaro Martinez, too, saw his goal ruled out for straying offside in the build-up. Despite decisions going against them, Argentina looked much stronger than Saudi Arabia in the first period.

#4. Despite being massive underdogs, Saudi Arabia showed fighting spirit

Saudi Arabia seemed to be down and out after being on the receiving end of one goal and two other instances where it could have been a goal. However, they came out for the second period looking to get on the scoresheet and did so within three minutes of the restart. They snatched the lead in the 53rd minute and did not look back from that point onwards.

#3. Argentina made some schoolboy errors while defending

Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi were both liabilities in different ways as they allowed Saudi Arabia to regain possession. Both of the away team's goals in the second period were due to errors made by the home team's players.

#2. This result completely shifts the balance of Group C at the World Cup

Most fans and analysts were expecting Argentina to run out comfortable winners after this game. However, people were stunned worldwide as Saudi Arabia dug deep to secure a historic 2-1 win over the Argentines. With Poland and Mexico to face-off later in the day, qualification to the knockouts from this group is up for grabs.

#1. Argentina are down but not out yet

Many would be aware that Spain, who won the World Cup in 2010, lost their opening game of that edition. Several people made the mistake of ruling them out of contention back then. However, the dormant giant woke up and surprised everyone, going on to win the World Cup in 2010.

La Albiceleste have made a similar faltering start to their campaign in Qatar. However, there are still two games to be played in thr group stages and more in the knockout rounds.

