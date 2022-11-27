Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Five hits and flops as some Messi stardust and Fernandez magic help clinch titanic tussle | 2022 FIFA World Cup

In a game they needed to win, Argentina overcame a stubborn Mexico side 2-0 thanks to wonderful goes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez in a Group C clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday (26 November).

Sometimes, a moment of otherworldly genius can invigorate even the most mundane of circumstances. The same is true for a football match.

Mexico had closed down space and drained all the energy from an increasingly tired and desperate-looking Argentina side in the first half and the game. A game that, one could be forgiven to say, was as dull as dishwater at its nadir.

It needed reawakening and Argentina needed rescuing. And on cue, up-stepped their generational talisman.

The Mexicans inexplicably chose to back off in the 64th minute of the game after pressing aggressively till that point and Leo made them repent the decision in memorable fashion.

Angel Di Maria cut in from the right to find Messi outside the box in a central position. The maestro took one touch and unleashed a low, venomous shot into the far-right corner past the reach of the diving Guillermo Ochoa and give Argentina the lead.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Argentina came into this contest as a battered heavyweight, still recovering from the unexpected blow that Saudi Arabia had inflicted on them. They needed a win to tell themselves and their multitudinous supporters that they are still here, still in contention

Mexico, old prize fighters as they are, knew what they were up against, and their manager Tata Martino set them up accordingly. Five defenders and three deep midfielders ensured the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Co. had little room to manouever the ball in advanced areas.

Messi had no touches inside the Mexico box in the first half. The Central Americans also resorted to a tough-tackling approach as frayed tempers reared their heads and Albiceleste players retorted in good measure.

In fact, all the early running was done by the Mexicans, whose two strikers, Alexis Vega and Hirving Lozano, looked pacey and sharp at the beginning.

Soon though, the game settled into a pattern with Argentina pushing for an opening but coming up against a jungle of feet.

Messi's best involvement was a free-kick from an acute angle in the 34th minute that Ochoa parried nerovously. Later, Lisandro Martinez headed over (41st minute) from a corner, while Mexico went really close through a fine Vega free-kick in the 45th that Emi Martinez saved with a dive.

Argentina eked out a decent move in stoppage time with a low cross from the left nearly proving dangeous, but to no avail.

After Messi opened the scoring in the 64th minute and the assembled Argentine fans found their voice, Mexico made a feeble attempt to restore parity. Their approach was to bring on putative attackers and commit men forward, but they looked as blunt in attack as a rusted knife.

It left them vulnerable to counter-attacks that Argentina could not capitalize on. But they did score another beauty of a goal, perhaps a thing of even more esthetic pleasure than the one by La Pulga.

Benfica star Enzo Fernandez is just 21 but is already making waves in world football. And after coming on in the second half, his one moment of magic told us why.

From a short corner on the left, the ball was fed to Fernandez, who got past his man with a delectable feint and then curled a sumptuous shot into the far corner to send the stadium into a tizzy.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Lionel Scaloni's men by any means, but they live to fight another day. Mexico, on the other hand, look a shadow of the teams that have frequently caused ripples at World Cups.

Poland top Group D with four points, with Argentina following on with three, who are followed by Saudi Arabia, trailing on goal difference. Mexico are bottom on one point from two games. On that note, here are the hits and flops from the match.

#5 Hit- Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

One can be left to scratch their heads as to why Fernandez has not started any of Argentina's games till now, given that they seem to lack verve in midfield from a creative standpoint.

He was brought on in the second half of this game with Argentina pushing for goals. He made 81 per cent of his passes and added a dimension to their game that was required. And the goal, well, we have already waxed eloquent about that.

#4 Flop- Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)/ Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

This wasn't a game for center-forwards to be proud of. We have two of them at number four here.

It's fair to say, the Inter striker is yet to live up to the lofty expectations that surround him in this World Cup. Although Argentina began in a 4-4-2, Messi is not your conventional striker by any means, dropping deep, drifting wide and making plays in a free-role that is uniquely Messiesque.

In such a scenario, Martinez needs to don the center-forward's garb. But he failed to do so in this game. Hassled and harried out of contention by the stubborn Mexico defense, Martinez managed just one attempt and was taken off in the 63rd minute by Scaloni.

Lozano, on the other hand, began in a feisty fashion but fizzled out as the game went on. Clearly more potent as a winger, the talented Napoli man offered as much threat as a toothless tiger up front, with Mexico in general looking unusually effete in attack even when down by a goal.

Lozano had zero shots on target and a woeful 43 per cent pass success from just seven attempts. Taken off in the 73rd minute.

#3 Hit- Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

The Brighton midfielder was a much-needed addition to the midfield even though he was taken off in the 69th minute. He kept things moving and neat in midfield with his tidy passing and efficiency. Made 34 of his 38 passes.

#2 Flop- Raul Jimenez (Mexico)

One could include all attacking midfielders and forwards under two here, but Jimenez is picked because he was brought on at a crucial juncture of the game when Mexico were looking to shift gears and find the equalizer.

The prodigious striker has had terrible luck with injuries, but he is part of a World Cup team which was counting on him.

But the real Jimenez never turned up tonight and was soundly marked off by the Argentine backline. He had zero attempts on goal, made 64 per cent of his passes and managed 16 ineffectual touches.

#1 Hit- Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Let's not get into the cliches. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, indeed, but this performance wasn't exactly an impeccable performance from the legend. But Messi showed that he can rely on mental strength to overcome adversities at the opportune moment.

He showed it in the 2018 World Cup in crisis against Nigeria with a stunning goal. And he demonstrated it once again tonight with a goal that was indeed out of the top drawer.

After cutting a frustrated and even invisible figure in the first half on the face of some robust marking, Messi turned things around with a wonder goal in a way only Messi could with a wonderful goal. Oh, he also got the assist for Fernandez's goal.

It seems, it's once again Leo's Sisyphean burden to pull this uneven Argentina team to as high as it can go in his last Cup.

But with him around, they can still dream for the ultimate.

