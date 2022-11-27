Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player Ratings as Lionel Messi scores and assists in a routine win for La Albiceleste | 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, November 26.

La Albiceleste entered this contest on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the World Cup. The result leaves them on the cusp of being knocked out of the competition if they drop any more points. Lionel Scaloni fielded a strong lineup for this game, making a few changes.

Mexico, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw against Poland in their opening game. With fans traveling in the thousands to see them, the Mexican players were eager to put on a good show.

Both sides made a slow start to the game as they gaged the opposition and waited patiently for the right time to strike. Argentina kept 67% possession in the first half but had very little to show for it going forward. They attempted just one shot and failed to hit the target with it. They also earned three corners but were unable to make good use of them.

Mexico, on the other hand, kept the ball for just 33% of the time. They attempted three shots with just one on target. However, they were unable to beat Emiliano Martinez. After a decent first half, the teams went into the break tied at 0-0.

With everything to do in the second half, both Argentina and Mexico looked sharp from the get-go as they came out for the restart. The possession stats were close to equal as La Albiceleste edged their opponents 51 to 49 in the category. However, the home team was the first to get on the scoresheet thanks to Lionel Messi, who was assisted by Angel Di Maria.

Argentina added a second goal three minutes from time as Messi turned provider, setting up Enzo Fernandez to make it 2-0. The goal all but killed Mexico's hopes of a late comeback as they were left to rue their missed opportunities. Argentina held on to secure the win, while Mexico will have to defeat Saudi Arabia to have any hopes of progressing.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

Argentina Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

Martinez looked sharp in goal but only had to make one save en route to keeping his first clean sheet at this World Cup.

Gonzalo Montiel - 6/10

Montiel made a poor start and was also booked for a foul just before half-time. He won three of his eight duels and made one interception and one tackle.

Nicolas Otamendi - 7/10

He played well in defense and won 11 of his 17 duels and made four clearances and three tackles.

Lisandro Martinez - 6.5/10

He won three of his six duels and made four clearances, one interception, and one tackle.

Marcos Acuna - 7/10

Acuna played well and won six of his nine duels. He also made two tackles, one clearance, and one interception. He also played one key pass.

Rodrigo de Paul - 6.5/10

De Paul had a slow game but still contributed in midfield. He won three of his five duels and passed the ball with 86% accuracy.

Guido Rodriguez - 7/10

Rodriguez won all three of his duels and played two accurate long balls. He also made two tackles and one clearance.

Angel Di Maria - 7/10

Di Maria started the game well and provided one assist in the second period. He won six of his nine duels and completed five of his seven dribbles.

Lionel Messi - 8/10

Messi scored one goal and set up another as he guided Argentina to a much-needed win.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Mac Allister won four of his six duels and completed one dribble. He also made two tackles and one interception.

Lautaro Martinez - 6/10

Martinez had a poor game and struggled to get involved in the proceedings as he attempted one shot that was off-target.

Substitutes

Enzo Fernandes - 7/10

He came on in the second half and scored the goal that sealed the win for Argentina.

Julian Alvarez - 6.5/10

He came on in the second half to replace Lautaro Martinez and played well.

Nahuel Molina - 6/10

Molina came on during the second half and did well to help Argentina secure the win.

Exequiel Palacios - 6.5/10

Palacios replaced Mac Allister in the final 20 minutes of the game and played well.

Cristian Romero - 6.5/10

Romero came on in the 70th minute and helped Argentina close out the game.

Mexico Player Ratings

Guillermo Ochoa - 6/10

After his heroics in the last game to save Robert Lewandowski's penalty, Ochoa had a disappointing outing this time around, failing to make a single save.

Cesar Montes - 6.5/10

Montes had a busy evening at the heart of Mexico's defense as he won six of his seven duels and made five clearances.

Nestor Araujo - 6/10

Araujo started poorly and was the first player in the referee's book after 22 minutes. He made three interceptions and one clearance.

Hector Moreno - 6.5/10

He won five of his eight overs and made two tackles and one clearance. He also played one key pass.

Kevin Alvarez - 6/10

Like the rest of Mexico's defense, Alvarez struggled and won just two of his seven duels. He made two clearances and one tackle.

Hector Herrera - 6/10

Herrera had a decent game and was booked for a foul. He won four duels and played two accurate long balls.

Andres Guardado - 6.5/10

Guardado played well for the initial 40 minutes but had to be taken off due to an injury.

Luis Chavez - 6/10

Chavez won five of his 11 duels and played one key pass and one accurate cross.

Jesus Gallardo - 6.5/10

Gallardo had a decent game as he won three duels, made three clearances, and three tackles.

Hirving Lozano - 6/10

Lozano struggled to get going as Argentina did well to thwart Mexico's advances. He won four of his 13 duels and attempted one shot which was blocked.

Alexis Vega - 6.5/10

Vega had a decent game and attempted two shots, with one on target and the other wide of the mark.

Substitutes

Erick Gutierrez - 6.5/10

He came on to replace Mexico's injured captain Guardado and played well.

Raul Jimenez - 6/10

Jimenez came on in the second half and played well.

Uriel Antuna - 6/10

Antuna replaced Vega and put in a decent performance.

Roberto Alvarado - 6/10

Alvarado replaced Lozano and put in a good performance.

