Argentina 2-0 Qatar: 3 top performers who send the Albicelestes into Copa America quarter-final

Lionel Messi failed to make an impact despite Argentina win.

Argentina suffered their worst ever start to a Copa America, losing 2 goals to nil to Colombia. They also failed to beat Paraguay at their second match of the competition and sit bottom of the group B table before facing Qatar.

Luckily, they defeated Qatar while Colombia beat Paraguay. Hence, Argentina eventually finished 2nd to qualify for the knockout stage. Argentina dominated Qatar throughout the match, winning 54 percent possession and creating 8 shots on target.

Unfortunately, Lionel Messi failed to impress once again. The Argentinian talisman lacked his usual killer touch and blazed over one glorious second-half opportunity. However, Argentina progressed into the next round after a series of an uninspiring display at the group stage.

Here, we will take a look at 3 players who saved the Albicelestes from Copa America exit.

#1 Lautaro Martinez

The 21-year-old's enormous talent has been evident since he played for Racing. Inter bought the starlet for €14 million a year ago, and he quickly justified his price tag. He has made impressive progress in both the national team and club since joining Inter, despite the fact that he has been unable to find consistent game time.

The young striker scored 6 league goals and provided 2 assists from just 13 appearances as a starter in the last term. He earned his Argentina call-up for the Copa America tournament, although the team had other strong candidates such as Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi. He secured the opener against Qatar after capitalizing on a wayward pass at the 4th minute.

He struggled to make further contributions for the team after that, but he worked hard and managed to claim 3 shots on target in the end. He was substituted for Paulo Dybala at the 76th minute. However, his opener was vital for Argentina. Thus, he deserves to be on this list.

