Argentina 3-0 Venezuela: Albiceleste player ratings as Lionel Messi guides Copa winners coast to comfortable win | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Argentina continued their unbeaten run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 3-0 drubbing of Venezuela on Friday.

Goals from Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi ensured another comfortable win for the reigning Copa America winners. Despite their statistical dominance, it took a while for the Albiceleste to break the deadlock, with lots of possession in midfield failing to turn into shots.

Gonzalez, though, got them in front ten minutes from the break after latching onto a cross from Rodrigo De Paul. The second period followed the same pattern till substitute Di Maria doubled Argentina's lead in the 79th minute. He then teed up his PSG teammate Messi for the third, putting the final nail in La Vinotinto's coffin.

Argentina play their last qualifying game against Ecuador on Tuesday as they look to wrap up their campaign on an unbeaten note. On that note, here are the player ratings for Lionel Scaloni's team:

Franco Armani - 7/10

The Argentine custodian had a relatively easy outing, as Venezuela rarely threatened, taking home a clean sheet.

Nahuel Molina - 6.5/10

He drifted in and out of the game but made one excellent run down the byline towards the end of the match, setting up a great chance for Mac Allister.

German Pezzella - 7.5/10

The 30-year-old was rock solid in defence for Argentina, making three clearances and interceptions apiece and also completing 97% of his passes.

Nicolas Otamendi - 6.5/10

He was sound in defence but was eclipsed by better players around him. Otamendi also shot a powerful header off a Messi corner early on, but it merely put the ball back into the crowd of bodies.

Nicolas Tagliafico - 6/10

He was not very effective going forward besides one moment early on when he looked to slip Gonzalez with a pass that needed Venezuela's attention.

Rodrigo De Paul - 9/10

It wast a talismanic performance from De Paul, who created two of Argentina's goals on the night and showed excellent vision. He also completed 88% of his passes, made three tackles and won 11 ground duels.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Rodrigo De Paul among the players from Argentina against Venezuela:



➜ 1st in assists [2]

➜ 1st in fouls received [7]

➜ 1st in duels won [11]

➜ 1st in ball touches [136]

➜ 2nd in passes completed [91]

➜ 2nd in recoveries [6]



— @sudanalytics_ Rodrigo De Paul among the players from Argentina against Venezuela:➜ 1st in assists [2]➜ 1st in fouls received [7]➜ 1st in duels won [11]➜ 1st in ball touches [136]➜ 2nd in passes completed [91]➜ 2nd in recoveries [6] 📊 Rodrigo De Paul among the players from Argentina against Venezuela: ➜ 1st in assists [2] ➜ 1st in fouls received [7] ➜ 1st in duels won [11] ➜ 1st in ball touches [136] ➜ 2nd in passes completed [91] ➜ 2nd in recoveries [6] — @sudanalytics_ https://t.co/N7IW8CFnKp

Leandro Paredes - 8.5/10

Paredes complemented De Paul as the duo reigned supreme in midfield. The PSG ace was a thorn in Venezuela's face, with his pace, vision and link-up plays.

Nicolas Gonzalez - 8/10

He set Argentina on their way to victory with the opening strike and was menacing off the ball too, making excellent recoveries.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

The 23-year-old was largely anonymous but also missed a great chance to score by firing his shot wide.

Joaquin Correa - 5.5/10

He was hardly any better than Mac Allister. He blazed a header over the bar from close range and laid a cross from the byline for Gonzalez that flew well over him.

Lionel Messi - 9/10

The captain was at the top of his game, scoring a goal and being at the heart of everything good coming from them.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | FOCUS



Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 3:0



124 touches

1 goal

7 shots/3 on target

3 key passes

4/5 acc. long balls

80/92 acc. passes

6/9 succ. dribbles

🤕 6 fouls suffered

9.3 SofaScore rating



| FOCUSLionel Messi led Argentina to a 3:0 #WCQ win over Venezuela with this standout display:124 touches1 goal7 shots/3 on target3 key passes4/5 acc. long balls80/92 acc. passes6/9 succ. dribbles🤕 6 fouls suffered9.3 SofaScore rating 🔎 | FOCUSLionel Messi led Argentina to a 3:0 #WCQ win over Venezuela with this standout display:👌 124 touches⚽️ 1 goal🎯 7 shots/3 on target🔑 3 key passes🔭 4/5 acc. long balls👟 80/92 acc. passes💨 6/9 succ. dribbles🤕 6 fouls suffered📈 9.3 SofaScore rating👏👏 https://t.co/RvnfI3HubB

Ratings of Argentina substitutes against Venezuela

Angel Di Maria - 8/10

He doubled Argentina's advantage before setting up Messi for their third in a super sub outing.

Premier Sports @PremierSportsTV



Another absolutely perfect pass from Rodrigo De Paul and an audacious chip from Angel Di Maria to double Argentina's lead Oh that is BEAUTIFUL!Another absolutely perfect pass from Rodrigo De Paul and an audacious chip from Angel Di Maria to double Argentina's lead Oh that is BEAUTIFUL! 😍Another absolutely perfect pass from Rodrigo De Paul and an audacious chip from Angel Di Maria to double Argentina's lead 🇦🇷 https://t.co/mwWDGmktqd

Angel Correa - 6/10

He drew a foul out of Jhon Chancellor, which was his only notable moment after coming on.

Guido Rodriguez - N/A

There was not enough time for him to make an impact.

Lucas Boye - N/A

He came on at the same time as Rodriguez to merely see the game off against Venezuela.

