Argentina 3(4)-3(2) France: 5 hits and flops as La Albiceleste coronated champions of the world in final of finals | 2022  FIFA World Cup 

In what was one of the greatest spectacles in the history of the storied sport, Argentina, led by possibly the most marvellous magician to have graced the game, Lionel Messi, beat a brilliant France side 4-2 on penalties after the two teams had finished 3-3 at the end of 120 minutes in the final of the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (December 18).

It was a game that everyone present at the Lusail Iconic Stadium and watching around the world will remember for their lives. While the unstoppable Kylian Mbappe scored a breathtaking hat-trick to pull the 2018 champions back into the game, time after time, Lionel Messi, in otherworldly form himself, scored two as the two teams could not be separated in open play.

Argentina began the game in whirlwind fashion, dominating possession and setting up openings through some quick passing in the final third as France were completely outplayed.

Angel Di Maria stood out with his dribbling early on and won a penalty when Ousmane Dembele was adjudged to have clipped him as he cut past him from the left by the first Polish referee to officiate a World Cup final, Syzmon Marciniak, in a penalty that engendered debate. Up stepped Messi to power the ball to the left of Hugo Lloris in the 23rd minute.

France were finding it impossible to get into the game, and Argentina doubled their lead through a classic counter-attack (36'). France lost possession as Mac Allister quickly passed to Messi, whose wonderful flick found Julian Alvarez. Alvarez played it on to Mac Allister down the right. He crossed to Angel Di Maria, who shot first time to the right of the 'keeper into the corner.

Didier Deschamps rang in the changes in the first half itself as Olivier Giroud and Dembele were taken off, with Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram coming on. It was a more even second half, with Argentina attempting to add to their two-goal advantage, while France finally finding a semblance of rhythm.

The game, though, turned on its head in as late as the 79th minute. Kolo Muani took up the ball on the right and burst past Nicolas Otamendi, who pulled him back, as the referee blew for his second penalty. Up stepped Mbappe to blast it past Emi Martinez to pull one back for the defending champions (80').

France would score another within a minute. A thrilling counter was set up by Kingsley Coman, who stole the ball from midfield off Messi and played upfield to Mbappe. The PSG man played a one-two with Thuram, whose lobbed pass found the ace on the left corner, and Mbappe volleyed home first time (81').

Out of nowhere, France had made it 2-2 and had their tails up in an astonishing game. On we went into extra time, with France finally coming into their own, with the Argentina also threatening. Lautaro Martinez nearly scored late in the first half of extra time, but La Albiceleste would go ahead in the riveting game in the second.

After a fine move, Messi found Martinez with a great pass on the right, inside the box, where his shot was saved by his face by Lloris, and the ball fell back to Messi. His right-footed shot crawled over the line, and goal-line technology confirmed that Argentina were up 3-2 (109').

The drama was not yet over, though. France got a penalty, as Montiel was adjuged to have handled the ball inside the box from a rising shot. Mbappe, remarkably, stepped up to fire it to the right of the 'keeper to score the first hat-trick of a World Cup final in nearly six decades.

On we went to the nerve-wracking penalty shootout, and it was time for Emi Martinez to shine. Mbappe converted his kick coolly, and Messi was even icier with his take.

Martinez, already a star with his exploits in the shootout against the Netherlands, took centre-stage, saving brilliantly from Coman. Tchouameni missed his kick, and Montiel converted his to send Argentina into dreamland; becoming the first South American team to win the World Cup since 2002.

Messi was given the Golden Ball, and Mbappe, whose age we have entered, got the Golden Boot. On that note, here are the five hits and flops from a final for the ages.

#5 Hit - Angel Di Maria (Argentina)

Starting on the left of a four-man midfield, Di Maria proved once again he's a true-blue big-game player.

His skillful play won the penalty, and he scored a vital and beautiful second goal, with manager Lionel Scaloni confounding everyone by taking him off early. Di Maria made 96% of his passes.

#4 Flop - Ousmane Dembele (France)

Not only did he struggle to initiate any attacks, Dembele was left in the lurch too often by Di Maria, as he failed to track his runs. Dembele was taken off in the first half itself after managing just 17 ineffectual touches.

#3 Hit - Kylian Mbappe (France)

He came into the game only in the 81st minute, but when he did, he blazed his path to a stunning hat-trick. Not for nothing is he a generational talent. Despite being lost from the game for most of it, he dragged his nation back into it with two cool penalties and a stunning volley.

#2 Flop - Antoine Griezmann (France)

Possibly France's unsung hero of the Cup, Griezmann put in a masterful performance during the entire World Cup, both in an attacking and defensive sense. However, he disappointed in the final at Lusail, failing to have any impact on the game before being taken off.

#1 Hit - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Some narratives deserve a fairy-tale ending. Lionel Messi's legendary career was destined for a World Cup win, even if it came at the end of eons of drama despite La Albiceleste dominating large stretches of the game.

For his part, Messi not only scored two goals, he pulled the strings masterfully at the centre of the park for Argentina and made three key passes, making 87 of his attempts.

Special Mention: Hit- Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

What a brilliant game the Aston Villa shotstopper had. His legendary exploits in shootouts will be remembered for ages, but he also put in a string of wonderful saves late in the game, especially off Kolo Munani.

The forward was through on goal and seemed destined to score before Martinez stuck out a foot to save in the dying embers of the game. He was named the best 'keeper of the tournament.

