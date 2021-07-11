Argentina 1-0 Brazil: Player ratings as Angel Di Maria's goal helps La Albiceleste become champions after 28 years | Copa America Final 2021 

Argentina ended their 28-year wait for an international trophy after beating defending champions Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America 2021 at the Maracana.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match as Lionel Messi finally lifted his first piece of silverware with La Albiceleste.

The Paris Saint-Germain star broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a lovely chipped effort over Ederson after latching onto an inch-perfect cross from Rodrigo De Paul.

Richarlison thought he'd equalized for Brazil early on in the second half. But he was deemed to be in an offside position early on in the phase, keeping the holders behind in the game.

They sure upped the ante late on, with Neymar creating a host of chances for his teammates. But it came to nothing, with Richarlison seeing another effort saved by the peerless Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina weathered the storm and ran out deserved winners, clinching their 15th Copa America title and a first since 1993. A night to remember for them and Messi's fans.

Here are the player ratings from the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina:

Argentina Player Ratings

Joy for Messi at last!

Emiliano Martinez - 7.5/10

Argentina's hero in the semi-finals, Martinez made quite a few excellent saves in the biggest game too. He did especially well to deny Gabriel Barbosa late on, protecting his side's lead. A clean sheet against a Brazil side which had scored 12 goals going into the finals - not bad.

Gonzalo Montiel - 8/10

His attacking output was minimal but Montiel more than made up for that with a fine defensive performance. He kept the likes of Renan Lodi and Vinicius Junior well to thwart any attempts from his flank. Four clearances and seven tackles - too good!

Cristian Romero - 8/10

Romero deserves credit for keeping Neymar at bay as he tracked the PSG star diligently and never let him spend too much time on the ball. The Atalanta man also attempted to get Argentina on the frontfoot offensively with a few excellent long balls.

Nicolas Otamendi - 8/10

In another colossal performance in defense, Otamendi made sure the crosses never reached the intended target, blocking them all expertly. But he also registered four interceptions and tackles each in the game. Massive, massive performance.

Marcos Acuna - 8/10

If Montiel kept Lodi at bay from the right, Acuna did the same with Richarlison on the left, frustrating the Evertonian with close man-marking and negating his threat significantly. The Argentina man even had time to drive forward and lay down a key pass.

Angel Di Maria - 8/10

He gave Argentina the lead with a sublime chip and continued to pose a threat in the second half too.

Di Maria's beautiful goal in the Copa America final. 😍



📽 @CopaAmericapic.twitter.com/L8FZRZ8AU4 — Football Tekkers (@BallTekkers) July 11, 2021

Rodrigo De Paul - 9/10

A sensational performance from De Paul who controlled the Copa final with his creativity on the ball, but also worked very hard off it too. Undoubtedly the man of the final.

Rodrigo De Paul's Copa América final by numbers:



100% shot accuracy

58 touches

11 duels won

6 fouls won

4 tackles made

1 interception

1 Big Chance created

1 assist



He covered every blade of grass. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BNK7487oVe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021

Leandro Paredes - 6/10

A quiet first-half performance was highlighted by his rash challenge on Neymar which sent him into the referee's books. The Argentina international's withdrawal early on after the break was probably a tactical switch to avoid a sending off.

Giovani Lo Celso - 6.5/10

The next man to go off for Argentina, Lo Celso wasn't so anonymous per se, as his passing was exquisite and tried to link up with Messi at times too. But he was off the pace for most of the game and didn't make a single cross.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

Not the performance fans were hoping for but Messi was still key to keeping the ball moving and even took a few shots. The Argentina legend finally got his hands on a major international trophy too, so nothing else matters.

Just Leo Messi things 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wlgmIS8lDO — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) July 11, 2021

Lautaro Martinez - 6/10

Arguably his poorest game of the competition. The Inter Milan striker was no threat to Brazil whatsoever as their centre-back pairing of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos did an excellent job of cutting off his supply lines.

Substitutes

Nicolas Tagliafico - 5/10

He was on the field for almost half an hour, but laid just a single pass.

German Pezzella - 6/10

Pezzella didn't have enough time to truly express himself. He did, however, try to duel for the ball but to no avail.

Exequiel Palacios - 6/10

Palacios came on at roughly the same time as Pezzella and barely got a whiff of the ball.

Nicolas Gonzalez - 6/10

The third player to come on at the 79th minute, Gonzalez didn't complete any of his four passes but frustrated Brazil with three clearances.

Guido Rodriguez - 6/10

He replaced Paredes in the 54th minute but struggled to fully get involved.

