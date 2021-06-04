Argentina 1-1 Chile: Player ratings as La Albiceleste are held despite Lionel Messi's early penalty | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Lionel Messi scored his 72nd goal for La Albiceleste, in the 34th minute from the spot, soon after which Alexis Sanchez equalized for La Roja.

The Argentina skipper then had the chance to put the home side back in the lead from a free-kick but his superb effort was kept out by Claudio Bravo.

With the all-important Copa America just 10 days away, the two sides who'll be facing off on the first day of the competition too refrained from going all out at each other.

Chances were few and far between at both ends, though Messi saw another free-kick come off the bar before Bravo produced back-to-back saves in the dying moments of normal time to rescue a point for his side.

🏆 #Eliminatorias



⚽ @Argentina 🇦🇷 1 (Lionel Messi) 🆚 #Chile 🇨🇱 1 (Alexis Sánchez)



👉 ¡Final del partido en Santiago del Estero!



🔜 El próximo martes el Seleccionado Nacional se medirá ante #Colombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/ZiMPaukssm — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 4, 2021

Argentina remain in second position with 11 points from five games, while Chile are down to sixth with just a single victory so far.

Here are the player ratings for Argentina:

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

He couldn't keep out Sanchez, who brilliantly got in behind the Argentina defense to score the equalizer. But Martinez was rarely troubled thereafter and had a fairly comfortable evening.

Juan Foyth - 7/10

Foyth showed good attacking intent but looked shaky in defense and even conceded the free-kick which Chile scored from.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

A force to reckon with in the defense, at least in the first-half, Romero made some crucial blocks and interceptions to frustrate Vargas and Sanchez.

Lucas Martinez - 6/10

The 25-year old made one good interception early on to impede Vargas, but produced little of note in a mediocre first-half. So, it wasn't surprising to see him taken off at half-time.

Nicolas Tagliafico - 5/10

The weakest link in Argentina's defense tonight, Chile regularly targeted him and Tagliafico lacked the resolve and composure to marshal his backline.

Rodrigo De Paul - 6.5/10

Coming off the back of a fine campaign with Bologna, the midfielder looked dangerous going forward. He even fancied two good chances at goal, but could have done more.

Leandro Paredes - 6/10

He laid a couple of good passes to push side forward but nothing spectacular.

Lucas Ocampos - 6/10

The otherwise prolific Sevilla forward destroyed every Argentine attack in the first-half as he was easily intercepted and gave the ball away cheaply in a disastrous first-half. Ocampos was then hooked off at half-time.

Angel Di Maria - 6/10

Di Maria was not at his usual creative best and besides two good crosses, looked subdued for most of the match.

Lionel Messi - 7.5/10

An inspired performance from the Argentina skipper, who scored the penalty and saw a powerful free-kick blocked by ex-teammate Bravo, before conjuring two superb efforts at the end.

14 goals Messi has now scored against Claudio Bravo. One of his favorite victims. pic.twitter.com/3wahbdm35x — total Barça (@totalBarca) June 4, 2021

Lautaro Martinez - 6.5/10

The prolific Inter Milan striker was devoid of service tonight but caused La Roja plenty of problems with his movements and came agonizingly close to scoring in the final minutes of the game.

Substitutes

Julian Alvarez - 6/10

The youngster laid a nice throughball for Martinez in the final minute of the game.

Nahuel Molina - 7/10

Full of energy and pace - a nice debut from the 23-year old. You could see why Inter Milan are so interested in him.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

He replaced Lucas Martinez at half-time and Argentina's defense looked more solid. His partnership with Romero was a huge positive.

Exequiel Palacios - 7/10

He's garnered rave reviews in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and you can see why. Pint-sized dynamite all throughout.

Joaquin Correa - 6/10

Correa was defensively sound but couldn't influence Argentina's offensive plays.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava