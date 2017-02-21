Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza explains why Lionel Messi didn’t celebrate his goal against Leganes

Lionel Messi didn't celebrate with his teammates after scoring against Leganes.

Lionel Messi scores against Leganes

What’s the story?

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza thinks that Lionel Messi was “very angry” and hence didn’t celebrate his goals against Leganes. The former Argentine international while talking on radio show Joga Bonito said, “I think he reacted to the criticism he may have received after PSG. I noticed he was very angry when he scored the goals”.

The Background

Lionel Messi’s two goals helped rescue Barcelona against Leganes, who are seventeenth in the League. Curiously, though, he elected not to celebrate his goals with his jubilant teammates even after scoring well beyond extra-time.

Barcelona lost their previous game against PSG in the Champions League 4-0, something which attracted a lot of criticism from pundits and fans. Lionel Messi, who was pretty much anonymous on the night, was the target of most of the criticism.

Also Read: Who said What: Managers, players and pundits react to PSG’s 4-0 win against Barcelona

“His reaction there was poor, all night he was sloppy”, said Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on Messi’s performance on the night, and was added to by his co-pundit Steven Gerrard, “He showed zero effort”.

Going in depth

Barcelona’s poor showing in the Champions League expectedly might have attracted a lot of criticism, but the players and manager were booed at the Camp Nou during the game. That has irked Luis Enrique and some senior Barcelona players like Gerard Pique.

Messi understandably would have been angry with all the talk around his performance and with the atmosphere at the stadium, especially with what he does on a week in week out basis.

Video

Sportskeeda’s Take

However poor Barcelona’s performance was in the Champions League game against PSG, the team doesn’t deserve the level of criticism they received in the past three or four days. They won the La Liga last year, and the Champions League a year before.

As players and managers rightly tend to say from time to time, fans have short memories. It is particularly true in this case.