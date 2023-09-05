Argentina FA president makes bold claim on Lionel Messi's participation at 2026 FIFA World Cup

AFA president Chiqui Tapia is confident that Lionel Messi will be a part of Argentina's team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 2026 edition of the tournament is set to take place in the US and Mexico.

Messi led the team to glory during the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar. The little magician is already 36 and the consensus is that Messi might be on borrowed time atop the game when the next edition of the tournament arrives.

Tapia, though, dreams of seeing Messi play the next World Cup as he said (via TyC Sport):

"He always goes for more. He never leaves you. He always surprises you, he goes for more. You can imagine it. How can I not imagine it? I would like him to be there. With the conditions he has, he can easily play in the World Cup 2026."

Tapia further went on to compare Lionel Messi with Real Madrid legend Luka Modric and legendary Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta. He said:

"Modric does it for his team, Iniesta did the job in Barcelona. It depends on he, of his desire, that he feels what he feels. I see him playing the World Cup, playing in the position he wants to play. He can really do it. It will depend on what he wants. I dream of that too."

Chiqui Tapia outlined his relationship with Lionel Messi

Chiqui Tapia recently spoke about the relationship he has with Lionel Messi and how the Inter Miami forward sets an example for the rest of the team with his leadership skills.

Tapia said that he has a very affectionate relationship with Messi. He further said that the 36-year-old is very happy to still be a part of the national team. he said on the matter (as per the aforementioned source):

"He is happy with the National Team, coming to the facility. He is very happy with the group of teammates, with the coaching staff. I am fortunate to be able to have the relationship I have with him. It is a relationship of affection."

He further added:

"He wants to win everything. And one also set out as a leader to win everything. What could be easier than helping us, understanding each other? If 8 minutes after the draw was drawn, he I already knew the crosses we could have. After 8 minutes. If having the best, it's the best thing that can happen to you."

Lionel Messi is a part of the Argentina team for the upcoming Copa America 2024 qualifiers. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he performs in the upcoming set of matches.