"Argentina fans treat Messi like God, Portugal fans treat Ronaldo like a king" - When Raphinha slammed Brazil fans for treatment of Neymar Jr

In 2022, Raphinha slammed Brazil fans for treating Neymar Jr poorly, comparing it to how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were treated by Argentina fans and Portugal fans, respectively. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Neymar sprained his ankle in their first group-stage game against Serbia.

The Selecao won that match 2-0 and had to play without their captain for the rest of the group stage. After he had to go off injured, the reaction from the fans upset Raphinha, who took to Instagram afterward to slam them. He wrote (via Telegrafi):

"Argentina fans treat Messi like God, Portugal fans treat Ronaldo like a king, while Brazil fans cheer for Neymar to break his leg. How sad, the biggest mistake in Neymar's career is being born in Brazil. This country does not deserve its talent and football."

Trending

Brazil went on to beat Switzerland 1-0 to clinch their spot in the knockout stages while losing 1-0 to Cameroon in the final group-stage game. Neymar returned to fitness to help Brazil beat South Korea in the Round of 16, but could not do enough to see off Croatia in the quarter-final.

Lionel Messi went on to win the tournament with Argentina, beating France in the World Cup final. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals, losing 1-0 to Youssef En-Nesyri and Morocco.

Club president compares Neymar Jr to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Last year, Botafogo president Durcesio Mello compared Neymar Jr to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. With Neymar looking for an exit from Al-Hilal, there were questions about a potential return to Brazil, where he could play for Botafogo.

However, the club president quickly rejected any such notion while comparing the Selecao winger to two of the best players in the world. When asked if Botafogo would bid for Neymar Jr, he said to Resenha Alvinegra (via GOAL):

“God forbid. Neymar is one of the greatest players I've ever seen play, he's at the same level as Messi and much better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he ruined his career, which culminated in this injury that lasted a little over a year, and now he's injured again.”

Neymar's sister Rafaella Santos happens to be a Botafogo fan and did not take kindly to the club president's comments. She responded (via GOAL):

“'God forbid'... President Durcesio Mello? THANK GOD Botafogo is MUCH more than a ‘board’. Joke!”

It is uncertain where Neymar Jr might continue his career. He remains in Saudi Arabia, but a move to the USA may be in the works.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback