Argentina must build team without Messi according to former legend

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 973 // 07 Aug 2018, 15:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Lionel Messi had a campaign to forget with his national side in Russia a month ago. The Barcelona man netted just once in the tournament and was largely ineffective to his side's cause who eventually bowed out at the quarter-final stage to a rampant French unit.

This after four years of having to deal with losing the previous final in Rio. Messi had gone on to win the Golden Ball award for being adjudged the best player of that particular tournament but the trophy he really wanted illuded him.

Add to this the superstar's inability to win any major title with the Argentine National Team - losing in two Copa America finals - and only has the Gold medal at the 2008 Olympics to show for his efforts for his nation.

This has therefore resulted in the Argentine receiving a lot of criticism for various quarters, including from those in his home country. He has failed to attain the cult status that Diego Maradona achieved with Argentina despite all his exploits for his club Barcelona and the widely regarded status of the Greatest of all time.

Speculations have been rife about his potential retirement from international football, something he did after failing to win Copa America title at the second time of asking. He did come out of retirement to don the national side's colours once again, but we know little about his plans for the future.

Former Argentina Captain, Juan Sebastian Veron

Now, former Argentina captain Sebastion Veron, who went on to play club football for the likes of Machester United and Real Madrid, has come out and sparked a controversy by claiming that the national side should end its obsession with the megastar and concentrate on building a team instead.

“It’s time to build a group,” Veron told ESPN Argentina.

“Obviously, if Leo is eager [to be part of the national team], they would need to involve him little by little.

“I think we have to prepare the base and once and for all think about a team and not think about someone who can save us.

“Even more at this time, watching other national teams and how they faced the World Cup, it seems essential to think about a group.”

Whether anyone will pay heed to the advice of the former captain is another matter, but it is surely set to stir a lot of debate as far as Argentina's dependence on the Barcelona ace is concerned.

Is Veron correct in his assessment? Let us know in the comments section below.