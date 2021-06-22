Argentina 1-0 Paraguay: Player Ratings as Alejandro Gomez fired Albiceleste into quarter-finals | Copa America 2021

Argentina continued their unbeaten run in the Copa America 2021 with a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

Alejandro Gomez scored the only goal of the night as La Albiceleste secured a place in the quarter-finals. The Sevilla man latched onto a superb throughball from Angel Di Maria to run in behind Paraguay's defense and lobbed a delicious chip over goalkeeper Antony Silva.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Lionel Scaloni's team but they defended resolutely against La Albirroja's advances. Chances were few and far between at both ends. Sergio Aguero spurned a good chance early on for Argentina while Lionel Messi's goalward free-kick was parried away by Silva.

Argentina play their last group fixture against Bolivia on Monday, hoping to secure top spot in Group A. Paraguay will take on Chile in their last group stage match.

Argentina Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

Paraguay didn't really put enough pressure on Emiliano Martinez's goal and the Aston Villa star had a comfortable evening. He only had two easy saves to make in 90 minutes of action.

Nahuel Molina - 8/10

A terrific performance in defense from Molina. The 23-year-old made some vital blocks and linked well with Di Maria moving forward.

Cristian Romero - 8/10

Romero put in a massive shift in defense, giving the Paraguayan attackers a serious run for their money. He also made some important clearances in a tight game.

German Pezzella - 7/10

Pezzela was never afraid to dive into a sliding challenge and was excellent in defence. He also played a key role in helping La Albiceleste regain possession.

Nicolas Tagliafico - 6/10

An uncharacteristically weak link in Argentina's defense. Tagliafico gave away some ridiculous fouls and struggled to cope with Paraguay's marauding wingers.

Guido Rodriguez - 7/10

Argentina's hero against Uruguay was lively once again. Rodriguez was the key on numerous occasions to breaking down Paraguay's attacking plays.

Leandro Paredes - 7/10

Paredes sprayed the ball in all directions and kept his side moving with some excellent link-up plays.

Angel Di Maria - 7.5/10

Di Maria cut Paraguay open with a sublime throughball for Gomez to score the opener. He caused the opposition defence plenty of problems all night.

Lionel Messi - 7.5/10

No goals or assists for Argentina's talismanic skipper tonight but he was heavily involved in the build-up to Gomez's strike. Messi also laid a wonderful free-kick late on that was parried away well by the Paraguayan goalkeeper.

Alejandro Gomez - 7.5/10

The Sevilla man scored the only goal of the night with a lovely chip over the Paraguayan goalkeeper. Gomez also provided energy and drive in the middle of the park with Rodrigo de Paul rested.

Sergio Aguero - 5/10

He spurned a glorious chance to score early on and never really recovered thereafter. Aguero capped off a poor game before getting subbed off at the hour mark.

Substitutes

Rodrigo De Paul - 6/10

He looked to create chances for Argentina in the dying moments but was constantly hacked down on the flank.

Joaquin Correa - 7/10

Correa got behind the Paraguayan defense more than once with an incredible burst of energy. He helped Argentina see out the game by helping out in defence as well.

Nicolas Dominguez - N/A

The Bologna star didn't see much of the ball after coming on to make any impact in the game.

Angel Correa - N/A

He came on at the same time as Dominguez and had very little time after coming on to impact the match.

