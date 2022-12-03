Argentina predicted lineup against Australia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina will lock horns with Australia on Saturday with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

La Albiceleste produced a dominant performance against Poland in their final group stage game. A 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez helped La Albiceleste finish at the top of Group C.

Meanwhile, Australia beat Denmark 1-0 to seal a place in the Round of 16. On paper, there is a severe gulf in quality between Argentina and Australia. But the 2022 FIFA World Cup has already been lavish with surprises and nothing can be taken for granted.

The fact that this could be Lionel Messi's last World Cup further elevates the stakes around every game that Lionel Scaloni's men play in Qatar. Without further ado, let's take a look at Argentina's predicted lineup against Australia.

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez had very little to do in the game against Poland:Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Emiliano Martinez had a very quiet outing against Poland and was hardly tested. He did not have to make a single save as Poland failed to muster a single shot on target. Martinez is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and he could play a crucial role in the knockout stages where penalty shootouts could decide games.

Right-back - Nahuel Molina

Nahuel Molina exploited the freedom afforded to him on the right flank by the Polish players. He contributed generously in attack and his lovely pull-back earned him the assist for Argentina's opener.

Centre-back - Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero battles for possession with Poland's Robert Lewandowski: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristian Romero wasn't tested much but still looked a bit vulnerable at the back against Poland. But Lionel Scaloni definitely has a soft corner for him and that could be the only reason why he starts over Lisandro Martinez against Australia.

Centre-back - Nicolas Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi has been one of Argentina's best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. His warrior-like approach and experience makes him one of La Albiceleste's leaders on the pitch and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Left-back - Marcos Acuna

Marcos Acuna runs with the ball against Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

It's hard to see Marcos Acuna being consigned to the bench after his impressive display against Poland. He was excellent going forward and even came close to scoring a stunner.

Central midfielder - Rodrigo De Paul

There were calls for Rodrigo De Paul to be dropped from the starting lineup after Argentina's first two games. But Scaloni persisted with De Paul and it paid off. The Atletico Madrid midfielder was excellent at the center of the pitch and dictated proceedings with ease. He was absolutely dominant against Poland.

Central midfielder - Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez in action against Poland: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Enzo Fernandez's excellent cameo against Mexico earned him a start in the game against Poland. Fernandez justified his selection by producing an efficient and elegant display. His quick passing and intelligence in the center of the park helped Argentina look a lot more stoic in midfield.

Central midfielder - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring against Poland : Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Alexis Mac Allister's obvious technical qualities give Argentina an extra edge in attack. His excellent movement helped him score his first international goal for Argentina. Mac Allister also created a great chance for Alvarez and came close to scoring another. He is very likely to start against Australia.

Right winger - Angel Di Maria

After a dull outing against Mexico, Angel Di Maria was asked to take more responsibility. He turned in an improved performance against Poland, although his final product could still be better.

Centre-forward - Lionel Messi

Messi in action against Poland : Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Messi's penalty was saved by Wojciech Szczesny but the 35-year-old was excellent on the ball. He took defenders on and beat them and also played some lovely balls to his teammates.

Left-winger - Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez might have done enough to displace Lautaro Martinez from the starting lineup. He squandered a couple of chances but made up for it with a brilliant finish to make it 2-0 for Argentina against Poland. Alvarez is growing in confidence and should keep his place in the lineup.

