Argentina predicted lineup against Poland | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina will look to seal a place in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they lock horns with Poland at Stadium 974 on Wednesday.

Argentina are currently level with Saudi Arabia on three points. But their better goal difference sees them sitting second in Group C while Poland are presently at the top.

The 2-0 win over Mexico and Lionel Messi's return to form have helped Argentina move on from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. A win over Poland will see them progress to the Round of 16 as the group toppers provided Saudi Arabia doesn't beat Mexico by a bigger margin.

A loss will see them crash out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If they draw their game against Poland, they can still progress if Saudi Arabia doesn't beat Mexico. Suffice it to say, Argentina will need to put their best foot forward on Wednesday as they go to battle against Poland.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Argentina's predicted lineup against Poland.

Argentina Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Emiliano Martinez produced a brilliant save from Alexis Vega's free-kick in the first half of the game against Mexico. He looked solid and had a relatively quiet outing and will be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Wednedsay's game.

Right-back - Nahuel Molina

Lionel Scaloni is expected to make a few changes to the side that faced Mexico. Gonzalo Montiel failed to make a strong case for himself after being presented with the chance to start against Mexico. He is likely to be replaced by Nahuel Molina for the game against Poland.

Centre-back - Nicolas Otamendi

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

The veteran centre-back did a good job against Mexico and managed to keep their attackers at bay. He dominated his duels and was a formidable presence at the back for Argentina in a crucial game.

Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez repaid the faith Lionel Scaloni showed in picking him ahead of Cristian Romero with a strong performance. He held his own against Hirving Lozano and his tackling was on-point. Martinez also stepped in effectively when Argentina's midfielders squandered possession.

Left-back - Nicolas Tagliafico

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Marcos Acuna did a decent job against Mexico but struggled with a muscle cramp in the closing stages. He is likely to be replaced by Nicolas Tagliafico here.

Central midfielder - Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Rodrigo De Paul has made his inclusion in the starting lineup a point of contention with a sub-par display against Mexico. But the Atletico Madrid midfielder offers a lot of energy in the middle of the pitch and is likely to be given another chance here as he has been a mainstay in the side.

Central midfielder - Enzo Fernandez

Not only did Enzo Fernandez produce a stunning finish to seal the game for Argentina against Mexico, but he was also efficient in possession and helped his side assert more control over proceedings. Fernandez should be given the oppportunity to start in midfield against Poland.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Enzo Fernandez celebrating his first Argentina goal with Lionel Messi Enzo Fernandez celebrating his first Argentina goal with Lionel Messi 💙🇦🇷 https://t.co/j86BnhYpZU

Left midfielder - Alexis Mac Allister

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Alexis Mac Allister's techincal qualities were on display against Mexico and he might have done just enough to be rewarded with a second successive start.

Right midfielder - Angel Di Maria

Though he has been nowhere near his best, Angel Di Maria's ability to produce moments of quality could just help him retain his place in the starting lineup. Scaloni will want Di Maria to improve the quality of his final product and be more consistent as he is one of their most experienced players.

Right forward - Lionel Messi

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Messi grabbed the game against Mexico by the scruff of its neck and made it submit to his greatness. His wonderful strike from range was followed up with a neat assist for Fernandez's goal. As always, Argentina's hopes will rest on Messi's shoulders and he is expected to produce another clutch performance on Wednesday.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Lionel Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Longevity. 1 - Lionel Messi is now both the youngest (18y 357d vs Serbia in 2006) and the oldest (35y 155d vs Mexico today) player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game since the start of the 1966 tournament. Longevity. https://t.co/e6Ak6fmI8l

Left-forward - Lautaro Martinez

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lautaro Martinez failed to provide much of note in the game against Mexico. He will need to do better if Argentina are to have a deep run in the tournament.

