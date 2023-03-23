Argentina Predicted XI against Panama | International friendly

Argentina return to action for the first time since being crowned world champions as they take on Panama in an international friendly.

Lionel Messi's heroics fired Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time in 36 years. La Albiceleste overcame the challenge posed by France in the final by beating them on penalties. Although Messi was the star of the show, it has to be said that the triumph was the result of a collective effort from the squad.a

Argentina have conceded just a single loss in their last 44 international matches. It was a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

After their strong recovery post that loss, Lionel Scaloni's men will be feeling confident of kickstarting 2023 with a win over relatively weaker opposition in Panama.

Panama have named a relatively inexperienced 20-man squad for their game against Argentina as they seem to be more focused on their clash with Costa Rica next week.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Argentina could line up against Panama.

Argentina Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Emiliano Martinez was immense for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was one of their standout performers and earned the Golden Gloves for his efforts. He will reprise his role between the sticks for Argentina as they take on Panama.

Right-back - Nahuel Molina

The Atletico Madrid man cemented his place as a starter over the course of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He came up with important contributions at the tournament, including a crucial goal against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Centre-back - Nicolas Otamendi

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi hit 100 appearances for the Argentinian national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France. He will lead the backline against Panama.

Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

Scaloni has preferred partnering Otamendi with Cristian Romero in the past. But Lisandro Martinez has proved over the course of the 2022-23 season that he is a superior defender in almost every respect.

Left-back - Marcos Acuna

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Marcos Acuna is likely to get the nod for the game against Panama. He did a decent job at the World Cup, but he'll be wary of the competition for a starting spot.

Central midfielder - Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul has endured a difficult time with Atletico Madrid this season and his relationship with coach Diego Simeone has become strained. But De Paul is a different beast when he plays for La Albiceleste and hehappyl be glad to wear the white and blue kit once again alongside his compatriots.

Central midfielder - Enzo Fernandez

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Enzo Fernandez was the breakout star of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His stock has only risen since the tournament and Fernandez copped a high-profile transfer to Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The all-action midfielder's work-rate and excellent technical qualities are likely to make him a mainstay in the Argentinian lineup for the foreseeable future.

Central midfielder - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is yet another player who grabbed the opportunities he was afforded at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with both hands. Mac Allister was immense against France in the final and his inclusion will make Argentina's midfield as tenacious and rowdy as any you can find.

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The question on everyone's minds as Argentina return to action is whether Lionel Messi will start the game. The Golden Ball winner at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is likely to be deployed on the right wing from the get go.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi record watch:

Messi has 799 career goals and 98 goals with the Argentina national team.



The World champions play Panama on Thursday. Lionel Messi record watch:Messi has 799 career goals and 98 goals with the Argentina national team.The World champions play Panama on Thursday. 🚨 Lionel Messi record watch:Messi has 799 career goals and 98 goals with the Argentina national team.The World champions play Panama on Thursday. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/kIO7RLF6s1

Centre-forward - Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez is another youngster who stepped up for Argentina in Qatar. He is already a fan-favorite and is likely to spearhead their attack against Panama.

Left-winger - Angel Di Maria

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With goals in the finals of the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Angel Di Maria has now attained legendary status on the international circuit. He will receive a huge ovation just like Messi as he walks out onto the pitch against Panama.

IANS @ians_india



Read: Angel Di Maria insisted #Argentina will be playing to win despite the party atmosphere surrounding the team's friendly against #Panama on Thursday.Read: ianslive.in/index.php?para… Angel Di Maria insisted #Argentina will be playing to win despite the party atmosphere surrounding the team's friendly against #Panama on Thursday.Read: ianslive.in/index.php?para… https://t.co/y1H26a9f6i

Poll : 0 votes