×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Argentina train in Madrid ahead of friendly

IANS
NEWS
News
38   //    19 Mar 2019, 09:16 IST
IANS Image
Lionel Messi. (File Photo: IANS)

Madrid, March 19 (IANS) Lionel Messi was the protagonist here as the Argentine national football team began preparations for a friendly against Venezuela later this week here.

Messi was the centre of attention as he returned to the national side for the first time since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Argentina was eliminated in the knockout stage by eventual winners France, reports Efe news.

The FC Barcelona star led the team on a warm-up run at a Real Madrid training facility in Valdebebas here on Monday.

Messi, 31, has been in superb form in the 2018-2019 season and coach Lionel Scaloni was enthusiastic about the striker's decision to return to the national side when he announced the roster earlier this month.

"On the FIFA date, lots (of players) would rather rest, and he prefers to come over," Scaloni said in Buenos Aires.

In recent months, both the Argentine federation and Scaloni had expressed hope that Messi, winner of a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards and Argentina's most-capped active international player, would rejoin the national team.

The coach did not ask a lot of his charges in Monday's first practice, well aware that several of the players were in action with their respective clubs over the weekend.

Messi scored three goals for Barca on Sunday in a LaLiga victory over Real Betis, while Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez got the winner for his team in last weekend's derby against AC Milan.

Scaloni called up 31 players for the upcoming friendlies against Venezuela - on Friday at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium - and Morocco, set for March 26 in Tangier.

Advertisement

Argentina will be without defender Nicolas Otamendi, who was injured playing for Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Swansea City.

The squad is awaiting the arrival of five players: goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, midfielder Ivan Marcone and forward Dario Benedetto, all of Boca Juniors; Gremio defender Walter Kannemann; and Atlanta United forward Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez.

Joining the senior team on this occasion is the goalkeeper for the U-20 squad, Manuel Roffo of Boca Juniors.

Roffo, Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United), Juan Foyth (Tottenham Hotspur), German Pezzella (Fiorentina) and Marcos Acuna (Sporting Portugal) trained indoors on Monday.

Scaloni plans two training sessions on Tuesday, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, after which some of the players will appear at a press conference.

IANS
NEWS
Germany book Argentina friendly in Dortmund
RELATED STORY
5 former Real Madrid players you would not believe are still playing
RELATED STORY
Otamendi out of Argentina squad with ankle injury
RELATED STORY
5 moments in Indian football that you probably don't know of!
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best young players under the age of 23 in Football 
RELATED STORY
New challenges ahead of Zidane in return to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos reported to have completed signing of star Porto defender
RELATED STORY
Bale wants to stay at Real Madrid for rest of career - agent
RELATED STORY
'Let's believe it is possible'- Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus fans to believe in their team ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
RELATED STORY
4 Champions League Records Ronaldo set against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
18 Mar SOL VAN 10:30 AM Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
18 Mar SOL VAN 10:30 AM Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
18 Mar FIJ NEW 01:00 PM Fiji vs New Caledonia
18 Mar FIJ NEW 01:00 PM Fiji vs New Caledonia
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us