Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025 

Argentina U20 and Australia U20 will battle for three points in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday (October 1st). The game will be played at Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander.

Ad

Argentina kick-started their tournament with a 3-1 victory over Cuba despite playing for over 80 minutes with 10 men. They went ahead through Alejo Sarco's third-minute strike but were reduced to 10 men when Santiago Fernandez was sent off. Sarco completed his brace before the break while Karel Perez halved the deficit in first-half injury time. Ian Subiabre made sure of the result in the final minute of regulation time.

Australia, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Italy. Mattia Mannini broke the deadlock from the spot in the 10th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have two wins apiece from four head-to-head games at this level.

Their most recent clash came in June 2025 when Argentina claimed a 2-0 victory in a friendly.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last nine games, winning eight games in this sequence.

Australia have lost four of their last five games (one win).

Four of Australia's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Argentina's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Australia have not made it out of the group stage at the Under-20 World Cup since 2003.

Ad

Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 Prediction

Argentina are the most successful side in Under-20 World Cup history but have not triumphed since Messi and Aguero led them to victory in 2005 and 2007 respectively. Furthermore, Los Cebollitas have not made it to the quarterfinals since 2011.

Australia are making a return to this stage after a 12-year absence. They got here by winning the 2025 AFC Under-20 Asian Cup but struggled in preparations for the tournament, losing three of four pre-tournament friendlies. Their return did not go according to plan, although they largely held their own for large parts in defeat to Italy.

Ad

Argentina are the favorites and a win here would leave them on the cusp of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Prediction: Argentina U20 2-1 Australia U20

Argentina U20 vs Australia U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Argentina U20 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More