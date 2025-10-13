Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

Argentina U20 will face Colombia U20 at the Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup campaign. The Albiceleste have been perhaps the standout side at the U20 World Cup so far and are set to feature in the final four for the first time since 2007.

Ad

They locked horns with Mexico U20 in a tense quarterfinal clash on Saturday night and won 2-0. Maher Carrizo opened the scoring for Argentina less than 10 minutes after kickoff before Inter Miami winger Mateo Silvetti came off the bench at halftime to double their advantage.

Colombia U20, meanwhile, finished atop Group F after picking up a win and two draws in their three group-stage games before making short work of South Africa in the last 16 of the tournament as they won 3-1.

Ad

Trending

Los Cafeteros then had their toughest test of the World Cup so far in the quarterfinals last weekend, taking on a capable Spain side, but triumphing nonetheless, winning 3-2. Neiser Villarreal scored all three goals for Colombia, with the 20-year-old racing to the top of the Golden Boot standings despite failing to find the back of the net in the group stages.

Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between the two teams. Argentina have won 13 of those games while Colombia have won eight times, with their other 11 contests ending in draws.

The Albiceleste have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Argentina have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the FIFA U20 World Cup so far with 14 goals scored and just two conceded.

Argentina are the record winners of the U20 World Cup, winning the competition six times, although their most recent triumph came back in 2007. Colombia, meanwhile, have never won the global showpiece, with their best run being a third-place finish in 2003.

Ad

Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 Prediction

Los Cebollitas are on an outstanding 12-game winning streak across all competitions and will head into the midweek clash with sky-high confidence.

Los Cafeteros are also in fine form at the moment, picking up five wins and four draws in their last nine games. They are, however, significantly outmatched in overall squad quality and could lose this one.

Prediction: Argentina U20 2-0 Colombia U20

Ad

Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Argentina U20 to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More