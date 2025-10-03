Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Argentina U20 and Italy U20 will trade tackles in their final group stage game at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup on Saturday (October 4th). The game will be played at Estadio Elias Figuerao Brander.

Argentina are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Australia. They were 2-0 up at the break, with Alejo Sarco and Tomas Perez scoring to give them the lead at the break. Daniel Bennie pulled one back in the 69th minute but substitutes Ian Subiabre and Santino Andino scored injury time goals to secure the win and book their nation's spot in the knockout rounds.

Italy, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in an eventual 2-2 draw with Cuba. Andrea Natali and Jamal Iddrissou scored to put them 2-0 up just past the half-hour mark but the latter went from hero to zero when he was sent off for two bookable offenses. Michael Camejo scored a second-half brace of penalties to ensure the spoils were shared. The stalemate left Gli Azzurrini second in Group D on four points from two games.

Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between these two nations at this level.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 10 games at Under-20 level, winning nine games in this run.

Six of Italy's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Argentina have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine games.

Four of Italy's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 Prediction

Argentina are the most successful side in Under-20 World Cup history, having triumphed on six occasions in the past. However, they have struggled to make their mark since 2007. Their latest quest for glory has gone to plan, with the new generation looking to follow in the footsteps of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Angel di Maria.

Italy are one of the most storied side in international football. However, they have surprisingly struggled at this level, having never lifted an Under-20 World Cup. Their best result was their runners-up finish last time out in Argentina and they have made it to the last four in each of the last three tournaments.

Back Argentina to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Argentina U20 2-1 Italy U20

Argentina U20 vs Italy U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Argentina to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

