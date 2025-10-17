Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Argentina U20 will face Morocco U20 at the Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Sunday in the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup final. Argentina have been brilliant on the global stage over the past few weeks, winning every game so far in regular time and are one victory away from their first U20 World Cup title since 2007.

After beating Nigeria and Mexico in their first two knockout stage games, Argentina locked horns with Colombia U20 in the semifinals on Wednesday and won 1-0 with Inter Miami winger Mateo Silvetti coming off the bench to score for a third game running.

Morocco U20 are participating in their first FIFA U20 World Cup since 2005 but have made their return to the global stage a memorable one, exceeding expectations at every turn to book a spot in the final.

They traded tackles with France U20 in the final four last time out, profiting from an own goal to take a one-goal lead at the break before their opponents equalized in the second-half. With the scores level at 1-1 after extra time, the contest went on to penalties which the Atlas Lions won thanks to a crucial save from third-choice goalkeeper Abdelhakim El Mesbahi.

Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Argentina's only previous encounter with African opposition in the 2025 U20 World Cup came in the round of 16, where they faced Nigeria and won 4-0.

Morocco have also had one meeting with South American opposition in this year's World Cup, facing Brazil in the group stage and winning 2-1.

Argentina have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches.

Argentina are set to make their eighth U20 World Cup final appearance this weekend, having won six of their previous seven. The Atlas Lions meanwhile will make their World Cup final debut on Sunday.

Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20 Prediction

Argentina are clear favorites for the weekend clash, having won their last 13 games on the trot. They have the better offensive and defensive numbers of the two teams in the World Cup so far but will need to do a thorough job to clinch their seventh title on Sunday.

Morocco will fancy themselves as giant-killers heading into the final on Sunday but will need something truly special to overcome the best side in the tournament.

Prediction: Argentina U20 2-1 Morocco U20

Argentina U20 vs Morocco U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Argentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Four of Morocco's last five matches have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

