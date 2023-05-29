Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

Argentina U20 will square off against Nigeria U20 in the round of 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Wednesday.

Argentina are the hosts of the competition and will be looking to lift the title for a record-extending seventh time. They had a 100% record in the group stage and finished atop the Group A standings.

They signed off for the group stage with an impressive 5-0 win over New Zealand and Alejo Véliz scored in the 86th minute to take his tally for the campaign to three goals. Tomás Avilés was sent off in the match against Guatemala and will be available for selection once again.

Nigeria U20 finished third in Group D with six points, as many as Italy, who finished second, and the African side booked their place in the knockout round as the best third-placed team in the group stage. They have finished as the runners-up twice in the competition.

Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far, with that meeting coming in the final of the 2005 edition of the U20 World Cup. Lionel Messi bagged a brace as he led his team to a 2-1 win. It was Nigeria's second appearance in the final, with the previous one coming in 1989.

Argentina won the trophy in 2007 as well, which was their sixth and last triumph in the competition.

The home team had the second-best attacking record in the group stage, finding the back of the net 10 times in three games. They also had the second-best defensive record, conceding just once in three games.

Both teams have a couple of clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions.

Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 Prediction

Los Cebollitas got their campaign off to a solid start and will be looking to continue their rich form. They will have the home support rallying behind them and are strong favorites.

The Flying Eagles scored two goals in their first two games but failed to score in the last one against Brazil. While they have done well for themselves thus far, Argentina's form and home advantage signals a comfortable win for the six-time champions.

Prediction: Argentina U20 2-1 Nigeria U20

Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luka Romero to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes