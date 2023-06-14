Argentina vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2023

The international break returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Australia lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's impressive Argentina side in an intriguing clash at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing on Thursday.

Argentina vs Australia Preview

Argentina are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment and pulled off a historic World Cup triumph last year. The Albicelestes eased past Curacao by a 7-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Australia also punched above their weight in the World Cup and have grown in stature as a footballing nation over the past decade. The Socceroos slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ecuador in March this year and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Argentina vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a predictably excellent record against Australia and have won six out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Australia's one victory.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the World Cup last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Argentina, with Julian Alvarez scoring the winning goal.

Australia have secured only one victory against Argentina in their history, defeating the Albiceleste 4-1 at home in 1988.

Australia have lost four of their last six matches in all competitions, with their two victories during this period coming against Tunisia and Denmark in the World Cup last year.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the opening game of their 2022 World Cup campaign.

Argentina vs Australia Prediction

Argentina have assembled an excellent squad under Lionel Scaloni and are arguably one of the most well-settled teams in international football at the moment. Lionel Messi has been his country's talisman over the past decade and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Australia put up an admirable fight against the Copa America champions last year and will need a similar performance to stand a chance this week. Argentina are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Australia

Argentina vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

