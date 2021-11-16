Argentina vs Brazil - 5 players to watch out for in the enticing clash | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Argentina and Brazil will square off in San Juan on Tuesday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The Selecao have already booked their place at the Qatar showpiece with a near-perfect qualifying campaign. Meanwhile, the Albiceleste are on the cusp of joining their arch-rivals in Qatar next year.

With 28 points from 12 games, Lionel Scaloni's men are in second place .and it's only a matter of time before they punch their tickets to Qatar too. Both teams are also unbeaten in the CONMEBOL zone, and will look to preserve their run when they go head-to-head with each other.

Brazil will, of course, have revenge on their minds, having lost 1-0 to their arch-rivals in the 2021 Copa America final on home soil earlier this year. However, they'll have to do so without their talisman Neymar, who has been ruled out with an injury.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and co haven't lost a competitive game at home in over five years. Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at five players who could determine the outcome of this top-billing clash:

#5 Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove at Copa America 2021.

From winning the FA Cup title with Arsenal last year to lifting the Copa America 2021 title with Argentina, Emiliano Martinez has come a long way in the last few months.

He has played every minute of their qualifying campaign post the Copa. Martinez has kept a clean sheet in four of the five games, all coming in succession, playing a crucial role in Argentina's march towards Qatar.

The Aston Villa custodian reads the game excellently, and is quick to rush off his line. Brazil would once again pose a huge test of his mettle, so Martinez will look to keep the Seleccao quiet once again.

#4 Marquinhos (Brazil)

Marquinhos is one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Brazil are stacked with attacking stars, but Marquinhos has shone through with his defensive nous, a testament to the player's talent. An absolute leader at the back, the PSG defender brings much swagger to Brazil's defence, while also being a huge offensive threat from set-pieces.

James Nalton @JDNalton Quick, incisive passing from Marquinhos to Neymar to Paqueta for Brazil's goal v Colombia last night 🇧🇷⚽️ Quick, incisive passing from Marquinhos to Neymar to Paqueta for Brazil's goal v Colombia last night 🇧🇷⚽️ https://t.co/TRtbTYf4v7

He has forged a stoic defensive partnership with Thiago Silva, and could be key in stopping the Lionel Messi and co.

