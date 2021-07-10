Argentina vs Brazil Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the Copa America 2021 final

The Copa America 2021 is set to feature the biggest game in South America this weekend as Brazil and Argentina in what is arguably one of the most important editions of the Superclasico in recent history. The two South American giants have exceptional players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this match.

Argentina have surpassed expectations in Copa America this year and have built a balanced squad with Lionel Scaloni at the helm. La Albiceleste are in the middle of an astonishing trophy drought at the moment and have worked hard to reach the final this year.

Brazil are the reigning Copa America champions and started the tournament as an attacking juggernaut. The Selecao have been pegged back on a few occasions in recent weeks and will have to be wary of a formidable Argentina outfit.

ARGENTINA VS. BRAZIL IN THE COPA AMERICA FINAL.



Messi and Neymar meet again 🇦🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rXTBvikDfi — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2021

Argentina vs Brazil Head-to-Head

Brazil have a fairly decent historical record against Argentina and have won 46 games out of a total of 111 matches played between the two teams. Argentina have managed 40 victories against Brazil and are perfectly capable of holding their own this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two traditional South American rivals took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Argentina. Lionel Messi scored the winning goal on the day and has a pivotal role to play in this fixture.

Argentina form guide in Copa America 2021: W-W-W-W-W

Brazil form guide in Copa America 2021: W-W-D-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Argentina vs Brazil: Numbers you need to know before the Copa America 2021 final

Messi takes on Brazil this weekend

Argentina have won only two of their last seven matches against Brazil and have conceded eight goals in the process. Brazil famously defeated Argentina in the semi-final of Copa America 2019 and eventually went on to win the competition.

After suffering four defeats in his first four matches against Brazil, Lionel Messi has scored five goals in his last five games in the Selecao. The Argentine talisman scored his 76th international goal for Argentina and is only one strike away from Pele's legendary 77-goal tally.

With four goals and four assists in only five matches so far, Lionel Messi has been the best player in Copa America 2021 by a country mile. The Argentine superstar has scored the only two free-kicks in the competition and has been at his scintillating best in the tournament.

Argentina have scored 11 goals at the Copa America.



Lionel Messi has scored four of them, and assisted five of the others.



Can he be stopped in the final? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bgOnQfPlyK — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 9, 2021

Neymar has also been impressive and is only nine goals behind Pele's legendary 77-goal mark for the Selecao. The former Barcelona man has not found the back of the net in the last four games, however, and has a point to prove against Argentina this weekend.

With 49 assists on the international stage, Neymar is the most prolific creator in Brazil's history and his talismanic role makes him a crucial presence in Tite's side. The Brazilian superstar has only three goals in 10 matches against Argentina, however, and will need to be at his best in this match.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's best possible starting XI for England | Euro 2020

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi