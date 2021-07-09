Argentina vs Brazil - Last 5 competitive meetings | Copa America 2021

It has been a surreal Copa America 2021 tournament, despite the two strongest teams on the continent - Brazil and Argentina - set to contest the title match at the Maracana on Saturday.

For one, the 47th edition of international football's oldest tournament - older than even the FIFA World Cup - has been played behind closed doors for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secondly, the original tournament - Copa America 2020 - was slated to be hosted jointly by Colombia and Argentina. However, owing to political protests in Colombia and Argentina experiencing a spate of COVID-19 cases, the tournament was shifted to Brazil at the 11th hour and renamed Copa America 2021.

Moreover, for the first time since 1993, when CONMEBOL first invited teams outside the federation to participate in the Copa America, the 2021 edition of the competition has featured no participants from outside the South American continent.

Now coming to Copa America 2021, the two continental heavyweights - Brazil and Argentina - topped their respective groups, garnering ten points apiece from their four games while conceding only twice.

The Selecao then eked out solitary-goal wins over Chile and Peru to reach their 21st Copa final, while Argentina qualified for the title match for a record-extending 29th time after beating Ecuador 3-0 and Colombia in a penalty shootout.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



¡Gran combinación! Lionel Messi se la cedió a Lautaro Martínez para el 1-0 de Argentina en Brasilia



🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Colombia 🇨🇴#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/u7A9teS9HO — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 7, 2021

Brazil and Argentina have one of the most storied rivalries in international football, meeting more than 100 times in all competitions over the years, including friendlies. On that note, let's have a look at what happened in the last five competitive meetings between the two teams.

¡@Argentina está de vuelta en Río! El próximo sábado el partido es contra Brasil, en uno de los grandes clásicos del fútbol mundial 🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 #VibraElContinente #CopaAmérica



A Argentina está de volta ao Rio para a partida de sábado contra o Brasil! 🇧🇷🏆🇦🇷 #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/olSJi0r4ui — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 8, 2021

Spoiler Alert; Argentina are winless in their last five competitive games against Brazil.

#5 2010 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (Belo Horizonte) - Brazil 0:0 Argentina

Brazil vs Argentina

Brazil and Argentina met for the first time in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers in the sixth round of qualifying games.

With Argentina leading Brazil by two points in the points table, this game offered the Selecao a chance to capitalize on their home advantage and usurp their great rivals. But that was not to be, as La Albiceleste held firm to ensure the game in Belo Horizonte ended all square.

Brazil's attack was so insipid and listless that the home crowd booed Dunga's men and cheered for Argentina. The Albiceleste conjured the best of scoring opportunities, with Julio Cruz hitting the woodwork. Lionel Messi almost snatched a winner in injury time but sent his effort narrowly over.

Eventually, Argentina had to settle for a share of the spoils. The result meant La Albiceleste and Brazil stayed second and fourth, respectively, in the points table.

#4 2010 FIFA World Cup Qualifier (Rosario) - Argentina 1:3 Brazil

Argentina suffered a chastening defeat at home to Brazil

The fortunes of the two teams turned by the time they met in Round 15 of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers.

Argentina suffered a chastening 1-6 defeat to Bolivia at high-altitude La Paz and were coming into this blockbuster clash off a 2-0 defeat at Ecuador. Meanwhile, Dunga's Brazil, despite playing an unpopular brand of football, were on the cusp of qualification, needing a win at the home of their arch-rivals to seal their berth at South Africa 2010.

Despite Argentina dominating the game's opening exchanges in Rosario, it was Luisao who put Brazil in front midway through the first half. Five minutes later, more lackluster defending from the Albiceleste meant they were two down, with Luis Fabiano scoring Brazil's second.

Argentina sought a response, with Diego Maradona throwing Sergio Aguero into the fray at the start of the second half. Moments after Fabinho went close to making it 3-0, Jesus Datolo, making his first Argentina start, scored a stunner to reduce arrears on the night. But Brazil soon restored their two-goal lead when Kaka played Fabinho in for his second.

Despite Lionel Messi asking stern questions of the Brazil defense, the Selecao hung on to confirm their place at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava