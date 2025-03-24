Argentina vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action with another exciting CONMEBOL clash on Tuesday as Brazil lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Argentina vs Brazil Preview

Argentina are currently at the top of the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Albicelestes edged Uruguay to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Brazil, on the other hand, are in third place in the CONMEBOL qualification table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Selecao defeated Colombia to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Argentina vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina and Brazil are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won 42 games apiece out of the 110 matches played between the two teams.

Brazil are winless in their last four matches against Argentina in all competitions, with their previous victory against the Albicelestes coming by a 2-0 margin in 2019.

Argentina have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches against Brazil in all competitions but have managed to score only three goals in these games.

Brazil are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin at the hands of Paraguay in September last year.

Argentina have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Paraguay in November last year.

Argentina vs Brazil Prediction

Argentina have thrived under Lionel Scaloni in recent years but will have to do without the talismanic Lionel Messi in this fixture. Thiago Almada scored the winning goal against Uruguay last week and will look to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Brazil have managed to find their feet in their qualification campaign and will need to make a statement of intent on Tuesday. Argentina have been more consistent over the past year, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Brazil

Argentina vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

