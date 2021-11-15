Argentina vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina are set to play Brazil at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Argentina come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay in their most recent game. An early first-half goal from Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria ensured victory for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina.

Brazil, on the other hand, beat Reinaldo Rueda's Colombia 1-0. A second-half goal from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta sealed the deal for Tite's Brazil.

Argentina vs Brazil Head-to-Head

In 112 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil hold the advantage. They have won 46 games, lost 41 and drawn 25.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, in the final of the Copa America. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0, courtesy of a first-half goal from Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria.

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Brazil form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Argentina vs Brazil Team News

Argentina

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has named a big squad. Familiar names galore, with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero, Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Paris Saint-Germain stars Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi all included.

Uncapped young talents like Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada, the River Plate duo of Enzo Fernandez and Santiago Simon and Boca Juniors midfielder Cristian Medina have been named as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil

Meanwhile, Brazil too, have named a good squad. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Gremio goalkeeper Gabriel Chapeco and Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is out with an injury.

Injured: Roberto Firmino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina vs Brazil Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Fred, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Argentina vs Brazil Prediction

Argentina have flourished under the management of Lionel Scaloni, and are currently 2nd in their FIFA World Cup qualifying group. Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria have all been pivotal under Scaloni's reign as boss.

Brazil, on the other hand, are six points ahead of 2nd-placed Argentina in the group. Neymar has been the star for his country, while players like Lucas Paqueta and more recently Raphinha have done well.

Neymar has seven goals and eight assists in his past nine World Cup qualifying games for Brazil.



Showing up for his country ✨ Neymar has seven goals and eight assists in his past nine World Cup qualifying games for Brazil. Showing up for his country ✨ https://t.co/yFc0X8scEG

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be ideal.

Prediction: Argentina 1-1 Brazil

