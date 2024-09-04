Argentina vs Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Argentina will welcome Chile to Estadio Mâs Monumental in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The hosts are at the top of the CONMEBOL qualifying standings and La Roja are in eighth place in the table with just one win in six games.

La Albiceleste will play for the first time since their Copa America triumph in July and will look to continue their winning run in this match. They have a 100% record in all competitions in 2024 and in their previous World Cup qualifying match, they registered a 1-0 away win over Brazil. Nicolás Otamendi scored the game's only goal with Giovani Lo Celso picking up the assist.

Chile were eliminated from the group stage of the Copa America, failing to score in three games. They have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions with both wins coming in friendlies. They suffered a 1-0 away loss to Ecuador in their last World Cup qualifying match.

Argentina vs Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 95 times in all competitions since 1910. As expected, the defending World Cup champions have the upper hand in these meetings with 63 wins. The visitors have just eight wins to their name and 24 games have ended in draws.

The Copa America 2024 winners are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against La Roja, recording four wins.

They last met in the Copa America group stage in June and Lautaro Martínez's 88th-minute strike helped La Albiceleste register a 1-0 win.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 27 games in the World Cup qualifiers.

The two teams have met 17 times in the World Cup qualifiers and Argentina have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 12 wins while suffering just one loss.

Argentina vs Chile Prediction

La Albiceleste are on an 11-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. They have an unbeaten home record against La Roja in all competitions, though the last two home meetings have ended in draws.

Lionel Scaloni has a few key absentees for the ongoing international break as Lionel Messi misses out due to an injury, while Nicolás Tagliafico and Leonardo Balerdi also dropped out from the squad. Ángel Di María retired after the Copa America and will be honored before the match.

La Roja have been in poor touch in the World Cup qualifiers with just one win in six games. They have failed to score in four games in that period which is a cause for concern. They have suffered four consecutive losses in away games in the qualifiers and will look to improve upon that record.

Claudio Bravo announced his retirement from international football last week and is not in the squad. Alexis Sánchez and Diego Valdez will also play no part in the match due to their injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for the Copa America 2024 champions, the home team should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Chile

Argentina vs Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes

