Argentina vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Latin American powerhouses Argentina and Chile kick things off in the 2021 Copa America with a mouth-watering clash at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

The sides, who contested the 2015 and 2016 finals before locking horns in the third-place playoffs of the 2019 edition, also recently played a World Cup qualifying encounter.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi put La Albiceleste ahead from the spot before Alexis Sanchez equalized for the Reds to secure a 1-1 draw. However, both teams will be aiming for a better result here.

Lionel Scaloni's side are the obvious favorites, and their vastly superior head-to-head record also holds them in good stead. But their southern rivals will be a tough proposition, having ruffled their feathers in past Copa encounters.

Argentina vs Chile Head-To-Head

In 93 previous clashes between the sides, Chile have beaten Argentina just eight times, and lost in a staggering 61 games.

Their last two meetings, however, have both ended in stalemates, a goalless affair in a 2019 friendly before a share of the spoils in this month's World Cup qualifier.

Argentina Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Chile Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Argentina vs Chile Team News

Argentina

The only concern for Scaloni ahead of their opener is Emiliano Martinez, who came off in their World Cup qualifier against Colombia with a head injury.

Although he's been included in the 23-man squad for the Brazil showpiece, the Aston Villa custodian is unlikely to play a part in Argentina's opening game.

Injured: Emiliano Martinez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chile

La Roja have a clean bill of health going into the game and manager Martin Lasarte might opt to revert to a four-man backline after playing 3-4-3 against Bolivia.

Prolific stars Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas are likely to lead the line in a two-pronged attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Argentina vs Chile Predicted XI

Argentina (4-3-3): Franco Armani; Juan Foyth, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez.

Chile (4-4-2): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Eric Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses; Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas.

Argentina vs Chile Prediction

Chile's back-to-back Copa titles against the Sky Blues now seem like a distant memory. Meanwhile, their record in recent World Cup qualifying games hasn't been particularly stellar either.

Argentina, despite all their flaws and chronic Messi-dependency, are better-placed to win the match and should be able to see them off narrowly.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Chile

