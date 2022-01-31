Argentina vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue this week and will see Argentina host Colombia at the Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday.

Argentina continued their strong run in the World Cup qualifiers last time out. They beat Chile 2-1 on home turf with Angel di Maria and Lautaro Martinez scoring the goals for La Albiceleste, clinching their fourth win in their last five games.

The hosts sit second in the table with 32 points from 15 games. They will now be gunning to pick up yet another win as they look to end the qualifiers as strongly as possible.

Colombia's World Cup ambitions took another hit last Friday as they were beaten 1-0 by Peru. They were by far the dominant side in the game, attempting more than seven times their opponents' shots, but lacking the cutting edge required to pick up a result.

The Cafeteros sit just outside the qualification spots in sixth place with 17 points from 15 games. They will now be looking to begin picking up wins as they target a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

Argentina vs Colombia Head-to-Head

There have been 41 meetings between Argentina and Colombia. The home nation have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the semifinals of the Copa America last year. Argentina won the game on penalties after it ended 1-1 in normal time.

Argentina Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Colombia Form Guide: L-D-L-D-D

Argentina vs Colombia Team News

Argentina

Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes are all suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Alexis Mac Allister is a doubt for the game after missing the Chile clash due to COVID-19.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alexis Mac Allister

Suspended: Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes

Colombia

Yerry Mina has been suspended and is the only player confirmed to miss the game for the visitors.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yerry Mina

Argentina vs Colombia Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Angel Di Maria, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Lucas Ocampos; Lautaro Martinez, Angel Correa

Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Juan Cuadrado, William Tesillo, Davidson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; James Rodriguez, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Radamel Falcao, Miguel Borja

Argentina vs Colombia Prediction

Argentina are currently on a 28-game unbeaten run, dating back to mid-2019, the longest in international football at the moment. They have conceded just one goal in their last seven games and are by far the favorites in Wednesday's clash.

Colombia are winless in their last six World Cup qualifying outings and have failed to score any goals in that period. The visitors' poor run should continue this week.

Prediction: Argentina 1-0 Colombia

