Argentina vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024

The international break is back with another set of friendly matches this week as Costa Rica lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in an important encounter at the United Airlines Field on Tuesday.

Argentina vs Costa Rica Preview

Argentina have been in exceptional form over the past two years and are currently one of the most impressive national teams in world football. The Albicelestes eased past El Salvador by a comprehensive 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will be up against a formidable test this week. The Central American side defeated Honduras by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Argentina vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head to Key Numbers

Argentina have an excellent historical record against Costa Rica and have won four out of the six matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws. Costa Rica are yet to win an official match against Argentina on the international stage.

After a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in November last year, Argentina are unbeaten in their last two matches on the international stage and also secured a 1-0 victory against Brazil during this period.

Argentina have won each of their last two matches in all competitions without conceding a single goal and have scored a total of four goals during this period.

After conceding 10 goals in a run of three games on the international stage, Costa Rica have conceded only one goal in their last two matches.

The previous meeting between Argentina and Costa Rica took place in 2011 and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for the Albicelestes.

Argentina vs Costa Rica Prediction

Argentina have an excellent squad at their disposal and can be lethal on their day. With Lionel Messi unavailable at the moment, the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Costa Rica can pack a punch on their day but will be up against one of the world's strongest international teams this week. Argentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Costa Rica

Argentina vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes