Argentina vs Curacao Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023

Argentina entertain Curacao at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in a friendly on Monday (March 27).

In their first game since winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the reigning world champions beat Panama 2-0 on Thursday (March 23) at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Captain Lionel Messi scored the second in the 89th minute off a free-kick, his 800th career goal.

Curacao, meanwhile, play Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League on Saturday (March 25) before taking on the world champions.

Argentina vs Curacao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with that meeting taking place in the 1955 edition of the Pan American Games, which Argentina won 2-1 en route winning the gold medal.

The hosts have lost just once in 43 games. They have won their seven on the spin since a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Curacao have lost six times in their last seven games across competitions, winning just once in ten games.

Argentina have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 13 games, keeping nine clean sheets.

Curacao have conceded at least twice in five of their last seven games..

Argentina have not conceded in their last 11 home games.

Argentina vs Curacao Prediction

La Albiceleste were not at their fluent best against Panama but got the job done while keeping a clean sheet. They have been impressive at home recently and will start off as the favourites.

Curacao, meanwhile, are coming off playing in the CONCACAF Nations League, so fatigue could be a factor. Argentina easily outclass them in terms of squad quality and form and are expected to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Curacao

Argentina vs Curacao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes