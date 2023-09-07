Argentina vs Ecuador Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th September 2023

The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers kick off with a round of matches this week as Ecuador lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in an intriguing encounter at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Thursday.

Argentina vs Ecuador Preview

Ecuador finished in third place in Group A of the World Cup last year and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The away side eased past Costa Rica by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline in June this year and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Argentina, on the other hand, won the 2022 World Cup and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Albicelestes defeated Indonesia by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Argentina vs Ecuador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a predictably impressive record against Ecuador and have won 22 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Ecuador's five victories.

Ecuador are winless in their last five matches against Argentina in all competitions but did hold their opponents to a 1-1 draw in the previous game between the two teams in March last year.

Lionel Messi has scored a total of six goals against Ecuador in all competitions - the Inter Miami star has a better record only against Bolivia on the international stage.

Argentina have found the back of the net in each of their last six matches against Ecuador in all competitions and last failed to score a goal in such a game in a 2-0 defeat in 2015.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the first game of their World Cup campaign.

Argentina vs Ecuador Prediction

Argentina have an exceptional squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Ecuador can pack a punch on their day and have kept the Albicelestes at bay in the past. Argentina are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Ecuador

Argentina vs Ecuador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes