Argentina vs Ecuador Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Ecuador take on Lionel Scaloni's Argentina side in an intriguing clash at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. Argentina have been impressive over the past year and are the favorites to win this match.

Ecuador are in fifth place in the World Cup qualification standings and have punched above their weight over the past year. The Ecuadorian outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Italy in their previous game in March and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, are at the top of the World Cup qualification table and have been impressive in recent months. The Albicelestes eased past Costa Rica by a comfortable 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Trending

Argentina vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

Argentina have a good historical record against Ecuador and have won 23 out of the 39 matches between the two teams. Ecuador have managed a paltry five victories against Argentina and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Ecuador form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Argentina vs Ecuador Team News

Argentina

Lisandro Martinez has successfully recovered from the injury he sustained last season and will be available for selection. Lionel Messi has also joined the squad and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Ecuador

Pervis Estupinan has sustained an ankle injury and will miss this game as well as the Copa America 2024. Enner Valencia is Ecuador's top goalscorer and will want to add to his impressive goal tally this weekend.

Injured: Pervis Estupinan

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Argentina vs Ecuador Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Acuna; Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Garnacho, Lautaro Martinez

Ecuador Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dominguez; Pacho, Torres, Hincapie; Preciado, Caicedo, Ortiz, Gruezo, Sarmiento; Paez, Valencia

Argentina vs Ecuador Prediction

Argentina have plenty of firepower in their ranks but are prone to the occasional upset. The likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez have been in excellent form this year and will look to hit their peak ahead of the Copa America.

Ecuador can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Argentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-1 Ecuador