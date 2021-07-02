Argentina vs Ecuador prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Argentina are back in action with their first knock-out fixture of Copa America 2021 as they take on Ecuador at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on Saturday. Argentina are one of the favourites to win the tournament and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ecuador finished in fourth place in Group B in Copa America 2021 but have managed to put up some resilient displays in recent weeks. The Ecuadorians held Tite's second-string Brazil outfit to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to put in a similar effort in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, were held to a draw by Chile in their first game of the competition but have since secured three consecutive victories. Lionel Messi inspired La Albiceleste to a 4-1 victory against Bolivia last week and will need to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Argentina vs Ecuador Head-to-Head

Argentina have a brilliant record against Ecuador and have won 21 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two sides. Ecuador have managed only five victories against Argentina and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Argentina. Lionel Messi scored the winner on the day and will look to add to his impressive goal tally in this match.

Argentina form guide in Copa America 2021: W-W-W-D

Ecuador form guide in Copa America 2021: D-D-D-L

Argentina vs Ecuador Team News

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Argentina have a fully-fit squad and have a host of lethal attacking players in their ranks. Cristian Romero and Angel Di Maria have recovered from their knocks and should be available against Ecuador.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ecuador need to be at their best

Ecuador

Brighton star Moises Caicedo was stretchered off the pitch against Brazil but might be able to recover in time for this game. Ecuador do not have any injury concerns and will need to field their best team against Argentina.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez; Sergio Aguero

Some good news for Argentina as Cristian Romero and Angel Di Maria are recovering well from their knocks. Both should be available for Lionel Scaloni vs. Ecuador for the quarter final match at the Copa America on Saturday. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 30, 2021

Ecuador Official XI (5-4-1): Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Diego Palacios, Robert Arboleda, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupinan; Alan Franco, Jhegson Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Eduar Preciado; Enner Valencia

Argentina vs Ecuador Prediction

Argentina have some excellent players in their ranks and could potentially end their trophy drought this year. The likes of De Paul and Paredes have allowed Lionel Messi to flourish in an advanced role and are pivotal to their team's success.

Ecuador can pack a punch on their day and will look to pull off the upset of the tournament this weekend. Lionel Messi has an excellent record against Ecuador, however, and should be able to inspire Argentina to a comfortable victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Ecuador

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi