Argentina vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

Argentina square off against El Salvador at the Lincoln Financial Field in a friendly on Friday (March 22).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners will play for the first time this year. They are coming off a 1-0 win over Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute as Argentina moved atop the qualifying standings.

El Salvador, meanwhile, have played three games in 2024, with one of them coming against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in January. They have endured a winless run, losing once.

Both teams will complete the ongoing international break in the USA. After this game, Argentina travel to Los Angeles to play Costa Rica, while El Salvador conclude their international break against Honduras next week in Houston.

Argentina vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns twice. They met for the first time in the 1982 FIFA World Cup and again in a friendly in 2015, with Argentina winning 2-0 on both occasions.

Argentina have had just one loss in 16 games across competitions, winning 15. They have kept nine clean sheets in 10 games across competitions.

El Salvador have endured a 20-game winless run across competitions. They have not scored in five of their last nine games across competitions.

Argentina are unbeaten in 16 friendlies, winning 13 and keeping as many clean sheets.

El Salvador have not scored in two of their three games in 2024.

Argentina vs El Salvador Prediction

Argentina will be without their talisman Lionel Messi, who's nursing a muscle injury. Paulo Dybala and Exequiel Palacios are also unavailable, while Guido Rodríguez has received a late call-up from manager Lionel Scaloni.

El Salvador, meanwhile, have been in poor touch recently, going winless since June 2022, but have drawn five of their last six games. They have scored just thrice in seven games across competitions.

They drew 1-1 in a friendly with Bonaire at the Audi Field on Wednesday, which Bryan Tamacas, Amando Moreno and Mario Gonzalez missed due to injuries.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Argentina's superior quality, expect La Albiceleste to win comfortably without conceding.

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 El Salvador

Argentina vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di María to score or assist any time - Yes