Argentina vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Argentina and Estonia clash for the first time ever as the sides meet for a friendly game at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain on Sunday.

The Albiceleste are coming off the back of a 3-0 defeat of Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley, lifting their second international trophy in less than a year.

Lionel Messi and co. are currently on their best run in history, going 32 games unbeaten in all competitions since a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

The reigning South American champions will hope to continue their preparations for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with another victory this weekend.

Estonia, ranked 106 places below Argentina, beat San Marino earlier this week to kick-start their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign on a bright note.

Argentina vs Estonia Head-To-Head

Argentina and Estonia meet for the first time in history.

Argentina Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Estonia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Argentina vs Estonia Team News

Argentina

The Albiceleste could make a few changes to their lineup that beat Italy on Wednesday, with fringe players like Paulo Dybala getting a start.

The Juventus forward came off the bench to score in the Finalissima and will be looking to add to his tally here.

Emiliano Martinez and Leandro Paredes are unfit and haven't been included in the squad.

Injured: Emiliano Martinez, Leandro Paredes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Estonia

The Blueshirts overcame San Marino 2-0 in their UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday but head coach Thomas Häberli could still make a few changes to his line-up.

Henri Anier and Sergei Zenjov, who have a combined 31 goals between them, could be included in the starting XI, relegating Erik Sorga and Robert Kriss to the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Argentina vs Estonia Predicted XI

Argentina (4-2-3-1): Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña; Guido Rodríguez, Rodrigo De Paul; Ángel Di María, Alejandro Gómez, Giovani Lo Celso; Paulo Dybala.

Estonia (3-5-2): Karl Jakob Hein; Joonas Tamm, Märten Kuusk, Karol Mets; Sergei Zenjov, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Käit, Konstantin Vassiljev, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy; Henri Anier, Sergei Zenjov.

Argentina vs Estonia Prediction

Even if their best players start on the bench, Argentina have enough quality in their ranks to comfortably see off Estonia, who are unable to compete on a level footing with their illustrious South American opponents.

Prediction: Argentina 5-0 Estonia

