Argentina vs France Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will conclude on Sunday with reigning champions France set to battle it out against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium for the right to be called the undisputed champions of international football.

France, ranked fourth in the FIFA Men's rankings, are the reigning champions and are looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup title. They have won five of their six games in the competition thus far and overcame Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Argentina suffered an upset in their campaign opener against Saudi Arabia but have not looked back since. They recorded five wins in a row and eased past Croatia with a 3-0 win in the semi-finals.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the joint-top scorers in the tournament with five goals apiece and will be key players for their respective teams.

Two of the favorites for the competition have made it to the final and we are in for a treat as both France and Argentina look to add a third World Cup trophy to their cabinet.

Argentina vs France Head-to-Head Stats

The two teams have crossed paths 12 times across all competitions, with three of these meetings also coming in the World Cup. Argentina have dominated proceedings against France with six wins to their name. France have been able to get the better of the Albiceleste thrice and three games have ended in draws.

Argentina have a 2-1 lead in their FIFA World Cup meetings as well, though France recorded a 4-3 win when they last met in the round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-W-W

France form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Argentina vs France: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

France have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven matches in the World Cup while Argentina have scored at least two goals in their last five games in the World Cup.

Argentina have won their last five games in a row while France have won nine of their last 10 games in the competition. Argentina have kept three clean sheets in the World Cup thus far, while France have kept just one clean sheet.

B/R Football @brfootball When you're happy for your bros but wish you were playing in the World Cup final too 🥲 When you're happy for your bros but wish you were playing in the World Cup final too 🥲 https://t.co/bhrydmaOUW

Interestingly, Argentina were the last South American team to defeat France in the World Cup, with that win coming in 1978. France were the last European team to defeat Argentina in the World Cup, recording a 4-3 win in 2018.

Argentina are making their sixth appearance in the final of the World Cup, with only Germany (8) reaching the final on more occasions. France have lifted the trophy twice in their three appearances in the final.

It will be an interesting clash between two teams that like to attack. Nonetheless, we expect the game to be a cagey affair that might be decided on penalties.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3679 votes