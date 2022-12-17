Argentina vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup culminates in an exciting final this weekend as Argentina take on Didier Deschamps' France side at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will be determined to secure the title.

Argentina vs France Preview

France remain the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup this year and have made the most of their stellar squad throughout the competition. Les Bleus were fairly comfortable in their 2-0 victory against Morocco in the semifinals and will be intent on achieving a similar result in the final.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been on an inspired run at the World Cup with Lionel Messi leading the charge. The Albiceleste are within touching distance of ending their 36-year drought at the World Cup and will look to their talisman yet again this weekend.

Argentina vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a good record against France and have won six out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to France's three victories.

Lionel Messi is Argentina's most prolific goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup with 11 goals and could surpass Diego Maradona's tally of eight World Cup assists this weekend.

Argentina will play their sixth World Cup final this weekend - only Germany have competed in more World Cup finals with eight appearances.

France have reached the World Cup final four times since they won the trophy in 1998 - twice as many as any other nation has managed during this period.

Argentina have won two of their last three matches against France but did lose their previous meeting against Les Bleus in 2018 by a 4-3 scoreline.

France are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against nations from South America in the FIFA World Cup.

This is the 11th World Cup final between a South American nation and a European nation - the South American nation have won the trophy on seven of the 10 previous occasions.

Argentina vs France Prediction

Lionel Messi has grown into his role with Argentina and has stepped up as their leader at the 2022 World Cup. The South American champions have rallied around their talisman and have become a particularly difficult opponent to defeat.

France have lethal pace on both flanks and are virtually unstoppable on the counterattack. Argentina have been tactically astute at the tournament so far and could potentially keep the French attack at bay on Sunday.

We expect Messi's Argentina to secure a narrow victory against the French in this weekend's highly-anticipated World Cup final.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 France

Argentina vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: France to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

