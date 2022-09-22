Argentina vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Argentina begin their international break with a friendly this week as they take on Honduras at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday. The Albicelestes have grown in stature over the past year and will need to make the most of these matches ahead of the World Cup.

Honduras have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and have plenty of work to do to keep up with their American counterparts in the coming months. Los Catrachos edged Canada to a 2-1 victory in the CONCACAF Nations League in June this year and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Argentina, on the other hand, finished in second place in the CONMEBOL qualification table and have been in excellent form over the past year. Lionel Scaloni has assembled a robust squad in recent months and will have a few decisions to make during the international break.

Argentina vs Honduras Head-to-Head

Argentina have a flawless record against Honduras and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams. Honduras have never defeated Argentina on the international stage and will look to create history on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Argentina. Honduras gave a good account of themselves on the day and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Argentina form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Honduras form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Argentina vs Honduras Team News

Argentina have a point to prove

Argentina

Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero are facing delays with their permits to visit the USA and face a race against time to play in this match. Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez have been named in the squad and could make appearances in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero

Unavailable: None

Honduras need to win this game

Honduras

Honduras are in a phase of transition as a team and have five uncapped players in their squad. The CONCACAF side will need to field the best resources at its disposal to stand a chance this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Kevin Lopez, Rubilio Castillo

Argentina vs Honduras Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Honduras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Lopez; Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldonado, Cristopher Melendez, Omar Elvir; Jhow Benavides, Deiby Flores, Kervin Arriaga; Rigoberto Rivas, Romell Quito, Luis Palma

Argentina vs Honduras Prediction

Argentina find themselves with a concrete chance of winning the World Cup this year and have established a settled and stable squad. The likes of Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez have excelled for the team this year and will look to make their mark this week.

Honduras can pull off an upset on their day but will need a miracle to secure their first-ever victory against the Albicelestes. Argentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 3-0 Honduras

