Argentina vs Honduras: Where to watch in USA | International Friendlies 2022

Argentina play their first game of the international break this week as they take on Honduras in an important clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday. The Albicelestes remain strong contenders going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be intent on making the most of this set of friendlies.
Honduras have been inconsistent over the past year and have not been able to qualify for the World Cup in November. The CONCACAF outfit stunned Canada with an impressive 2-1 victory in June this year and will need to play out of their skins to achieve a similar result against the reigning Copa America champions.
Argentina, on the other hand, finished in second place in the CONMEBOL qualification table and have excelled over the past year. Lionel Scaloni has moulded his team into a formidable force and will need to make a few important decisions regarding his team selection in the coming months.
Argentina vs Honduras Team News
Argentina
After brief processing delays this week, Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero have received their permits to visit the USA and will be available for selection. Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez have been named in the squad and could make appearances in this fixture.
Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez have been stalwarts for Argentina this year and will lead the line alongside Angel Di Maria. Rodrigo De Paul has also been impressive for the team and has formed an excellent relationship with the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Leandro Paredes in Argentina's midfield
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Honduras
Honduras are in a phase of transition as a team at the moment and have as many as five uncapped players in what is a new-look squad. The CONCACAF side will need to field the best resources at their disposal to stand a chance against a strong Argentina side this week.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Kevin Lopez, Rubilio Castillo
At what time does the match between Argentina and Honduras kick off?
USA: 23rd September 2022, at 8 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 7 PM (Central Standard Time), 5 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Honduras on TV?
USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol, beIN Sports Xtra
How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Honduras?
USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV